Kirti Azad Hits Back At Gautam Gambhir Over T20 World Cup Trophy Remarks - WATCH

The war of words between former India cricketers Kirti Azad and Gautam Gambhir has intensified. On Wednesday, March 11, Azad issued a fresh response to Gambhir's criticism, standing by his earlier remarks regarding the team's visit to a Hanuman temple with T20 World Cup 2026 trophy.

Gambhir had earlier labeled Azad's comments as "degrading" to the players. Now, in reply, cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad has reminded Team India head coach about the importance of religious inclusivity in a democracy.

Kirti Azad’s Response

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the TMC MP and 1983 World Cup winner clarified his stance, stating that his intent was never to insult the athletes but to uphold the diverse spirit of India.

"Yes, definitely, players should not be degraded. But players shouldn't degrade their situation either," Azad said. "Ours is a democratic country in which people of all religions live, and everyone should be respected. Athletes should be treated with dignity, but they also have a responsibility in their conduct."

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#WATCH | Delhi | On India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's statement on his tweet, TMC MP & former cricketer, Kirti Azad says, "Yes, definitely players should not be degraded. Players shouldn't degarde their situation either. Our is a democratic country in which people of all… pic.twitter.com/Ls3888tr8o — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

Controversy erupted when Azad criticized Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, and Jay Shah for taking the trophy exclusively to a temple in Ahmedabad following India's 96-run victory over New Zealand.

Azad's Original Post: He had questioned why the trophy wasn't also taken to a Mosque, Church, or Gurudwara, calling the act a "one-religion victory lap" and reminding the public that the 1983 winning team featured players from all faiths.

Gambhir's Retort: When asked to react to Azad's statement, Gautam Gambhir dismissed the question as "not worth answering," arguing that such debates "dilute the achievements" of the 15 players who worked under immense pressure to win the title.

Kirti Azad maintains that since the team represents 1.4 billion Indians, the celebrations should reflect the nation's secular fabric rather than the personal preferences of the leadership group.