Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ ODI Series 2026 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Time, Venues & More

IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Time, Venues & More

India return to ODI action in 2026 with a three-match series against New Zealand. Check dates, venues, squad updates and key talking points ahead of the series.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After a short break from cricket following their T20I series against South Africa, India is set to step back onto the field in the New Year with a One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Led by Shubman Gill, who returns after a brief injury-forced hiatus, the Men in Blue will play three 50-over matches against the Kiwis. 

While Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for these games, excluded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the squad, other notable names have returned. 

With that said, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series. 

IND vs NZ ODIs: Match Dates & Time

Here are the match dates and start times of all IND vs NZ ODI matches:

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: January 11, 2026 - 1:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 - 1:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 - 1:30 PM IST

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Match Venues

The first IND vs NZ ODI match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodra.

The Men in Blue will then head over to the Saurasthra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot for the their second, and then at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for their second and third fixtures against the Kiwis, respectively. 

India's Squad For ODI Series vs New Zealand

Here's a look at India's complete ODI squad for the upcoming series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

As mentioned, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are continuing their absence from the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the national side.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ Schedule India ODI Squad India Vs New Zealand ODIs IND Vs NZ ODI Series 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Midnight Crackdown on Power Theft as DM–SP Lead Surprise Raids in Sambhal
Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget