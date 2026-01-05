IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026 Full Schedule: Match Dates, Time, Venues & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After a short break from cricket following their T20I series against South Africa, India is set to step back onto the field in the New Year with a One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Led by Shubman Gill, who returns after a brief injury-forced hiatus, the Men in Blue will play three 50-over matches against the Kiwis.

While Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for these games, excluded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the squad, other notable names have returned.

With that said, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series.

IND vs NZ ODIs: Match Dates & Time

Here are the match dates and start times of all IND vs NZ ODI matches:

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: January 11, 2026 - 1:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 - 1:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 - 1:30 PM IST

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Match Venues

The first IND vs NZ ODI match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodra.

The Men in Blue will then head over to the Saurasthra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot for the their second, and then at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for their second and third fixtures against the Kiwis, respectively.

India's Squad For ODI Series vs New Zealand

Here's a look at India's complete ODI squad for the upcoming series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

As mentioned, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are continuing their absence from the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the national side.