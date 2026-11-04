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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Girlfriend Samreen Kaur's Link To His Viral Dance Celebration

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Girlfriend Samreen Kaur's Link To His Viral Dance Celebration

Arshdeep Singh dedicated his dance celebration after dismissing Kyle Jamieson to girlfriend Samreen Kaur. Here's what the India pacer revealed.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh's unusual wicket celebration caught attention in ODI.
  • Arshdeep revealed dance is for his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur.
  • The shared gesture helps them uplift each other's spirits.
  • This personal moment followed Kyle Jamieson's dismissal during match.

A wicket celebration turned into a sweet personal moment for Arshdeep Singh during India's first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. After dismissing Kyle Jamieson, the left-arm pacer broke into a dance, leaving viewers curious about the meaning behind the unusual gesture.

Arshdeep later explained that the move was not a spontaneous celebration but one he shares with his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Speaking during the mid-innings interview, the India fast bowler revealed how the dance has become their way of lifting each other's spirits.

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh's Dance Celebration After Wicket

'That's For My Girlfriend': Arshdeep Explains His Celebration

Asked about the dance after New Zealand's innings, Arshdeep revealed that the steps have a special place in his relationship with Samreen.

"That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her," he said.

His explanation gave the on-field moment a personal connection. What initially looked like an unusual way to celebrate a wicket was, in fact, a gesture inspired by something the couple regularly do together.

Arshdeep Singh Dedicates Kyle Jamieson's Wicket Celebration To Samreen Kaur

The celebration followed Arshdeep's dismissal of New Zealand batter Kyle Jamieson during the first ODI at Eden Park. Rather than sticking to a conventional wicket celebration, the Indian pacer performed the familiar dance steps.

The revelation during the interview quickly became one of the lighter moments from the contest, offering viewers a glimpse of the person behind the India jersey.

Samreen Kaur is an actress and model. Arshdeep's comments brought her into the conversation around the celebration, although the pacer kept his explanation focused on the small gesture they share to cheer each other up.

For Arshdeep, the wicket was an important moment in the match. But the dance that followed carried a meaning that went well beyond the cricket field.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was unusual about Arshdeep Singh's wicket celebration?

Arshdeep Singh performed an unusual dance after dismissing Kyle Jamieson. He later explained that it was a personal gesture with special meaning to him.

Who was Arshdeep Singh's dance celebration for?

The celebration was dedicated to his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Arshdeep revealed that it's a special dance they share to lift each other's spirits.

Why do Arshdeep and his girlfriend perform this specific dance?

They perform these dance steps to cheer each other up when their mood is low. It's a personal way for them to uplift one another.

When did Arshdeep Singh perform this unique celebration?

He performed it after dismissing New Zealand batter Kyle Jamieson. This occurred during India's first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Arshdeep Singh IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Samreen Kaur
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