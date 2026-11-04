WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Girlfriend Samreen Kaur's Link To His Viral Dance Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh's unusual wicket celebration caught attention in ODI.

Arshdeep revealed dance is for his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur.

The shared gesture helps them uplift each other's spirits.

This personal moment followed Kyle Jamieson's dismissal during match.

A wicket celebration turned into a sweet personal moment for Arshdeep Singh during India's first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. After dismissing Kyle Jamieson, the left-arm pacer broke into a dance, leaving viewers curious about the meaning behind the unusual gesture.

Arshdeep later explained that the move was not a spontaneous celebration but one he shares with his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Speaking during the mid-innings interview, the India fast bowler revealed how the dance has become their way of lifting each other's spirits.

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh's Dance Celebration After Wicket

Another catch by Virat Kohli One more wicket for Arshdeep Singh What a celebration by Arshdeep Singh 🤔 what does it mean anyone knows? https://t.co/UUGOPhhq54 — BackToLobby (@_backtolobby) November 4, 2026

'That's For My Girlfriend': Arshdeep Explains His Celebration

Asked about the dance after New Zealand's innings, Arshdeep revealed that the steps have a special place in his relationship with Samreen.

"That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her," he said.

His explanation gave the on-field moment a personal connection. What initially looked like an unusual way to celebrate a wicket was, in fact, a gesture inspired by something the couple regularly do together.

Arshdeep Singh Dedicates Kyle Jamieson's Wicket Celebration To Samreen Kaur

The celebration followed Arshdeep's dismissal of New Zealand batter Kyle Jamieson during the first ODI at Eden Park. Rather than sticking to a conventional wicket celebration, the Indian pacer performed the familiar dance steps.

The revelation during the interview quickly became one of the lighter moments from the contest, offering viewers a glimpse of the person behind the India jersey.

Samreen Kaur is an actress and model. Arshdeep's comments brought her into the conversation around the celebration, although the pacer kept his explanation focused on the small gesture they share to cheer each other up.

For Arshdeep, the wicket was an important moment in the match. But the dance that followed carried a meaning that went well beyond the cricket field.