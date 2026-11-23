Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan secured semi-final spot; India A faces UAE.

India-Pakistan rematch possible in the tournament final.

Both teams must win semi-final matches to reach final.

Previous match featured heated exchanges, intensifying potential rematch.

India and Pakistan could face each other again in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 after their fiery group-stage encounter. Pakistan have secured their place in the semi-finals following Sunday's victory, while India A must defeat the UAE to keep their campaign alive.

A second meeting between the arch-rivals is possible, but the tournament format means they cannot meet in the semi-finals. If both teams win their respective last-four matches, they will face each other in the final on November 29.

Another contest could also give Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity to respond on the field after the heated exchanges during Sunday's match. Pakistan's celebrations following the dismissals of the two Indian players had added to the intensity of the encounter.

How Can India And Pakistan Meet Again In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026?

The tournament's qualification format leaves only one route for another India-Pakistan clash. The top-ranked team from Group A will face the second-placed team from Group B in the first semi-final. The Group B leaders will take on the second-placed team from Group A in the other semi-final.

Pakistan have already qualified for the knockout stage after beating India. India A, however, still need to get past the UAE in their final group fixture to secure progression.

If India qualify and both teams win their respective semi-finals, the arch-rivals will meet again in the title clash. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 26, followed by the second on November 27. The final will be played on November 29.

That would give India another opportunity to take on Pakistan after their group-stage defeat. However, the immediate task for the Indian side is to secure qualification rather than look too far ahead.

Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Spotlight After Heated Clash

Sunday's match featured several tense exchanges between players from both teams. Harshit Rana was involved in confrontations with Pakistan cricketers Shamil Hussain, Imran Randhawa and Mujh Sadaqat.

The exchanges continued around Rana's dismissal, with Pakistan players celebrating aggressively after sending the Indian pacer back to the dressing room. Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had also been taunted by opposition players following his dismissal for 11.

The situation drew further attention when Tilak Varma intervened during the exchange involving Sooryavanshi. These moments became a talking point during a contest that Pakistan eventually won.

For Sooryavanshi, a potential final would also provide an opportunity to make a bigger contribution with the bat. He has not registered a substantial score in his last two matches and will be keen to find his rhythm in the remaining fixtures.

Rana, meanwhile, could get another opportunity to make an impact if the two sides meet again. But India must first overcome the UAE to remain in contention for the trophy.

When Is India's Next Match In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026?

India A will take on the UAE on Tuesday, November 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. A victory will take India into the semi-finals of the competition.

The knockout stage begins on November 26, with the second semi-final scheduled for November 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29.

An India-Pakistan rematch is therefore still possible, but both sides must first win their respective semi-finals. If they do, Sunday's heated group-stage contest could be followed by another high-stakes meeting for the title.