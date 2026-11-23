The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have begun discussions on seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with their first meeting concluding within 20 minutes. Despite the brief duration, leaders from both parties described the discussions as positive and expressed confidence that an agreement would be reached. The Congress reportedly submitted its list of preferred constituencies to the SP, which also presented its own list.

Talks To Continue

Following the meeting, SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that resolving complicated issues takes time. However, he expressed confidence that the matter would be settled within two to three days.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said another round of discussions would take place on Tuesday.

Describing the meeting as positive and cordial, Gautam said both parties had agreed to contest the elections together and that seat-sharing would be finalised in a mutually respectful manner.

He added that discussions were under way on almost all issues and that both sides were working towards an understanding.

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Congress Submits List

According to ABP News correspondent Mohit Dubey, detailed discussions on the constituencies are scheduled for the next meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Congress handed over its list of preferred seats to the SP. The Samajwadi Party also presented its own list of constituencies.

It was subsequently decided that both lists would be examined in detail during Tuesday's meeting. SP leaders are expected to take the Congress' list to party chief Akhilesh Yadav for further consideration.

Following the brief 20-minute meeting, Ram Gopal Yadav addressed the media and described the discussions as encouraging.

'No Confusion'

When asked why the meeting had ended so quickly, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra Mona said there was no need for lengthy discussions on individual constituencies when the two parties were already alliance partners and shared mutual trust.

She questioned whether the media expected the leaders to discuss every constituency separately, adding that there was no confusion between the two sides.

Mishra also confirmed that another meeting would be held on Tuesday.

SP's Uttar Pradesh president Shyamlal Pal echoed the positive assessment, saying that the discussions had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.

Also Read: UP Elections 2027: SP, Congress Hold Seat-Sharing Talks, Agreement Expected In 2-3 Days