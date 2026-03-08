Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money

IND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money

Jasprit Bumrah earned the top individual honor for his match-winning spell, taking 4 wickets for just 15 runs across his four overs.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 11:57 PM (IST)

In the final of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup held on March 8, 2026, India secured a historic victory over New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This triumph marked India's third T20 world title and their first as tournament hosts.

Official Honors and Recognitions

Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah earned the top individual honor for his match-winning spell, taking 4 wickets for just 15 runs across his four overs.

Player of the Tournament: Sanju Samson (India)

Sanju Samson was recognized as the overall best performer of the competition, amassing 321 runs throughout the tournament, including a vital 89-run innings in the final.

Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan - Pakistan (383 runs)

Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah - India (14 wickets)

Most Sixes: Sanju Samson - India (24 in 5 innings)

Best Batting Strike Rate: Finn Allen - New Zealand (200.00)

Best Bowling Economy Rate: Jasprit Bumrah - India (6.21) [minimum 5 matches]

Leading Performers in IND vs NZ Final

Top Scorer: Sanju Samson (IND), 89 runs (46 balls)

Top Wicket-Taker, Jasprit Bumrah (IND), 4/15 (4 overs)

Strike Rate Lead: Abhishek Sharma (IND), Strike rate: 247.6 (52 off 21)

Best Economy: Axar Patel (IND), 6.75 (3/27)

Prize Money - Financial Rewards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) distributed a record-breaking prize pool for the event:

Winners (India): $3.0 million

Runners-up (New Zealand): $1.6 million

Total Prize Pool: $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore) distributed by International Cricket Council.

How India Won

India set a formidable target by posting 255/5, the highest score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. New Zealand was dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, falling short of the target despite a resilient half-century from Tim Seifert (52).

India etched their name in history by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch T20 World Cup 2026 at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. This monumental victory makes India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, the first to successfully defend the crown, and the first to win it on home soil.

Powering a record-breaking total of 255/5, Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52), and Ishan Kishan (54) decimated the Kiwi attack. In response, New Zealand folded for 159, dismantled by Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal 4/15. India’s dominance marks a golden era under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final IND Vs NZ Final Award Winners IND Vs NZ Final Top Performers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money
IND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money
Cricket
Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Hail India’s Historic T20 World Cup Triumph: 'Champions Once Again'
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Hail India’s Historic T20 World Cup Triumph: 'Champions Once Again'
Cricket
Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell
Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget