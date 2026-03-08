IND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money

In the final of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup held on March 8, 2026, India secured a historic victory over New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This triumph marked India's third T20 world title and their first as tournament hosts.

Official Honors and Recognitions

Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah earned the top individual honor for his match-winning spell, taking 4 wickets for just 15 runs across his four overs.

Player of the Tournament: Sanju Samson (India)

Sanju Samson was recognized as the overall best performer of the competition, amassing 321 runs throughout the tournament, including a vital 89-run innings in the final.

Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan - Pakistan (383 runs)

Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah - India (14 wickets)

Most Sixes: Sanju Samson - India (24 in 5 innings)

Best Batting Strike Rate: Finn Allen - New Zealand (200.00)

Best Bowling Economy Rate: Jasprit Bumrah - India (6.21) [minimum 5 matches]

Leading Performers in IND vs NZ Final

Top Scorer: Sanju Samson (IND), 89 runs (46 balls)

Top Wicket-Taker, Jasprit Bumrah (IND), 4/15 (4 overs)

Strike Rate Lead: Abhishek Sharma (IND), Strike rate: 247.6 (52 off 21)

Best Economy: Axar Patel (IND), 6.75 (3/27)

Prize Money - Financial Rewards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) distributed a record-breaking prize pool for the event:

Winners (India): $3.0 million

Runners-up (New Zealand): $1.6 million

Total Prize Pool: $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore) distributed by International Cricket Council.

How India Won

India set a formidable target by posting 255/5, the highest score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. New Zealand was dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, falling short of the target despite a resilient half-century from Tim Seifert (52).

India etched their name in history by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch T20 World Cup 2026 at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. This monumental victory makes India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, the first to successfully defend the crown, and the first to win it on home soil.

Powering a record-breaking total of 255/5, Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52), and Ishan Kishan (54) decimated the Kiwi attack. In response, New Zealand folded for 159, dismantled by Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal 4/15. India’s dominance marks a golden era under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.