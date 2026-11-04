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English NewsSportsCricket'A Little Greedy': Arshdeep Singh Reveals India's Mistake During NZ's Late Fightback

'A Little Greedy': Arshdeep Singh Reveals India's Mistake During NZ's Late Fightback

Reflecting on that passage of play, Arshdeep felt India had moved away from the discipline that had served them well throughout the innings.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 02:17 PM (IST)

India pacer Arshdeep Singh admitted that his side became “a little greedy” while trying to force a breakthrough during New Zealand’s late fightback in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, despite having dominated much of the hosts’ innings with the ball.

India bowled New Zealand out for 185 in 40.2 overs after opting to field, with Arshdeep leading the attack with four wickets. Gurnoor Brar claimed three scalps, while Anshul Kamboj picked up two as the hosts struggled to build substantial partnerships.

However, Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy offered late resistance after New Zealand slipped to 146/8. Tickner struck four sixes in his 23-ball 34, including three in a costly 38th over against Arshdeep, as the pair helped take the total to 185.

Reflecting on that passage of play, Arshdeep felt India had moved away from the discipline that had served them well throughout the innings.

“I’d say we were being a little greedy and just trying to purchase the wicket. We just need to back what we were doing the whole innings, and the wicket would have come. But we were a little greedy at the end,” Arshdeep told the broadcasters after the first innings.

The left-arm pacer, who finished with figures of 4-70, said the conditions in Auckland offered encouraging assistance after India’s recent outings in the subcontinent.

“Loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it’s always a pleasure to bowl here. And yeah, the wind is helping as well,” he added.

Arshdeep’s success also came through India’s willingness to exploit the bounce with short-pitched deliveries, an approach that troubled several New Zealand batters.

“I felt like there was something in the wicket, so we were just trying to hit the seam hard and try to get purchase off the surface. And they were trying some shots of that length, so we got the wickets,” he stated.

Asked about his favourite dismissal, Arshdeep offered a playful response, while revealing the personal story behind his celebration.

“Favourite one would have been the fifth one, which I didn’t get. So I’m still searching for one. That’s (celebration) for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we’re out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her.”

With 186 required for victory, Arshdeep said India would need to respect the conditions rather than take the target for granted. “I feel like it’s a decent total. We just need to bat according to the surface, and we’ll see it through.”

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Arshdeep Singh
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