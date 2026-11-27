Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has scripted history in T20 cricket by setting a new world record with the bat. Despite being primarily known for his bowling, Unadkat has achieved a remarkable batting milestone, registering the highest individual score by a No. 11 batter in men's T20 cricket. He achieved this feat while representing Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The record-breaking knock came during Saurashtra's match against Tamil Nadu on Thursday. With his team struggling at 92/9, Unadkat produced a fighting innings, scoring 40 runs off just 26 deliveries. His contribution helped him create a new world record for the highest score by a No. 11 batter in men's T20 cricket.

Before Unadkat's achievement, the record belonged to England's Danny Briggs, who had scored 35 runs off 18 balls for Adelaide Strikers in the 2020 edition of the Big Bash League. Nearly six years later, Unadkat has gone past that mark with his impressive knock.

Highest Scores By No. 11 Batters In Men's T20 Cricket

Jaydev Unadkat (India) - 40 runs off 26 balls - Saurashtra

Danny Briggs (England) - 35 runs off 18 balls - Adelaide Strikers

Dominic Drakes (West Indies) - 34 runs off 14 balls - St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Unadkat has enjoyed a lengthy T20 career, featuring in 224 matches so far. He has scored 624 runs, including one half-century, while also making a significant contribution with the ball. The left-arm pacer has claimed 271 wickets in the shortest format.

Saurashtra Lose By 38 Runs, Suffer Fourth Consecutive Defeat

Despite Unadkat's record-breaking effort, Saurashtra could not avoid defeat against Tamil Nadu. Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted 192 runs in their allotted 20 overs, setting Saurashtra a challenging target.

The Saurashtra batting line-up struggled badly during the chase, losing nine wickets for just 92 runs. Unadkat offered some resistance towards the end, but his innings was not enough to turn the match around. Saurashtra were eventually bowled out for 154 in 16.4 overs, handing Tamil Nadu a 38-run victory.

Saurashtra had started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with four consecutive victories. However, their recent form has taken a sharp downturn, with the team now suffering three successive defeats.