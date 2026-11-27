Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump urged Putin to halt aggression for swift Ukraine peace.

Trump, NATO chief urged Russia to avoid further war escalation.

Kushner called Putin 'grandmaster,' noted Ukraine territorial deadlock.

US President Donald Trump has said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop all military aggression across Europe during their meeting in China last week, expressing hope that the request could help secure a quick agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday, a day after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The two leaders issued a joint statement calling on Russia to avoid actions that could widen the conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had spent considerable time discussing the issue with Putin during their conversations in China.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe," Trump wrote.

He said he had made the request "in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."

"I really believe this is a strong possibility -- Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH -- and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!"

Trump did not clarify which European territories he was referring to and did not specifically mention Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022.

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Trump, NATO Chief Call On Russia To Avoid Escalation

Trump's latest remarks followed his meeting with Rutte on Wednesday. In a joint statement issued after their discussions, the two leaders said they had discussed the need for Russia to avoid actions that could expand the war, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war," the statement said.

Trump, who is spending the US Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reposted the statement on Truth Social shortly before making his comments about Putin.

The remarks come amid growing concerns among European countries over what they view as Russian provocations. These include three Russian cruise missiles reportedly landing in Poland last week.

Trump's latest statement also stood in contrast to his previous criticism of Ukraine over strikes on targets deep inside Russian territory. On this occasion, he did not make a similar appeal to Kyiv to exercise restraint.

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Putin Was 'My Friend' During China Meeting

Trump's comments marked a change in tone from his interaction with Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen last week. The two leaders met both bilaterally and alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During their encounter, Trump welcomed the Russian leader with a smile, saying, "Who is he? He's my friend," before shaking hands with him.

The remark renewed concerns in Kyiv and European capitals that Trump was moving closer to Putin, with whom he has maintained a long-standing relationship.

Trump has frequently appeared more willing to blame Ukraine for the conflict and has had strained relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since their televised confrontation in the Oval Office in February 2025.