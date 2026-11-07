IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Opt To Field In Wellington; Check Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won toss, elected to field in Wellington ODI.

Rain delayed toss; India retained unchanged playing XI.

Matt Henry expected to strengthen New Zealand's probable lineup.

India seeks 2-0 lead; New Zealand aims to level.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Toss And Playing 11: India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. The visitors have retained Auqib Nabi in their playing XI, with Mohammed Siraj missing out despite joining the squad ahead of the contest.

India will look to build on their five-wicket victory in the series opener and extend their lead to 2-0. New Zealand, meanwhile, need a strong response on home soil to level the five-match series.

The toss was officially delayed due to persistent rain in Wellington, with ground staff working to prepare the playing area. An inspection was scheduled before the toss could take place.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India's Playing XI

India have gone with the same combination in the bowling department, retaining Auqib Nabi alongside Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh. Siraj, who joined the squad after his assignment with India A, does not feature in the final XI.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Playing XI: Probable Team

New Zealand are expected to have Matt Henry available after he was cleared of concussion. His return could strengthen the hosts' pace attack as they look to bounce back from the defeat in Auckland.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India Look To Extend Lead After Auckland Win

India head into the second match with a 1-0 advantage after winning the opening ODI by five wickets in Auckland. The visitors produced an impressive bowling performance to dismiss New Zealand for 185 before completing the chase.

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj led India's bowling effort, while Virat Kohli scored 74 off 51 balls to guide the chase. Shubman Gill also contributed with a steady innings as India recovered from Rohit Sharma's early dismissal.

New Zealand will be keen to put that defeat behind them, particularly after struggling against India's pace attack in the first match. With rain having already affected the build-up in Wellington, the conditions could once again have a role to play in the contest.