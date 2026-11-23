Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash Dayal returned to cricket, prioritizing enjoying the game.

Legal cases against Dayal reportedly closed; RCB showed faith, retaining him.

Performing well in T20s, Dayal aims for India debut soon.

Yash Dayal is back playing competitive cricket, and the left-arm fast bowler has made it clear that his priority is to enjoy being on the field again. After spending a prolonged period away from the game amid legal allegations, the 28-year-old is now working towards rebuilding his career and pursuing his ambition of representing India.

Dayal has featured for Uttar Pradesh in both the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since returning to action. While his red-ball numbers have been modest, he has shown better form in the T20 competition, picking up six wickets in four matches.

His latest performance came against Jharkhand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where he returned figures of 2/29 from four overs. The outing offered another opportunity for the RCB pacer to regain rhythm and confidence through regular match practice.

'Cricket Is Everything To Me': Yash Dayal On Return To Cricket

For Dayal, the significance of returning to competitive cricket goes beyond his individual performances. The pacer admitted that watching his teammates play while he was away from the game had been difficult, but he is now focused on making the most of his opportunity.

"Cricket is everything to me. Win or loss does not matter, my performance does not matter. I just want to enjoy my life. And cricket is my life," Dayal said.

He also spoke about the experience of being away from the sport while following his teammates' progress from home.

"Obviously, when your teammates are performing, and you are watching them on TV and sitting at home, it feels bad. But that's okay. I am playing again," he said.

The fast bowler's return comes after two FIRs were registered against him in July 2025. One case was lodged in Ghaziabad under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while another was registered in Jaipur under the POCSO Act. The allegations have been the subject of legal proceedings, and the Ghaziabad matter saw the Allahabad High Court grant him protection from arrest. Reports have stated that both cases have since been closed.

Yash Dayal Thanks RCB For Retaining Him For IPL 2027

Dayal has also received a significant show of confidence from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The defending IPL franchise retained him for Rs 5 crore ahead of the 2027 season, despite his extended absence from competitive cricket.

The decision mattered to the bowler, who admitted he was uncertain about his future with the Bengaluru outfit. He has now promised to make the most of the opportunity.

"It was a big thing for me. I had no idea if RCB would retain me. They showed faith by retaining me. I will try to give all I have. I will make a 100 per cent effort to try and make the new season a good one," Dayal said.

His association with RCB has been an important part of his development as a T20 bowler, particularly when it comes to handling pressure during the closing overs of an innings.

'I Am Still Only 28': Dayal Keeps India Dream Alive

Dayal also explained how he approaches the challenge of bowling at the death, where even a small mistake can prove costly. He said understanding the batter's possible shot selection and adjusting the field accordingly are important parts of his planning.

"When you have the ball in your hand and you see that the boundary is very close to you, it becomes difficult. How do you save runs? But I try to enjoy that challenge," he said.

"You have to see which shot the batter might play and set a field accordingly and bowl to it," he added.

The pacer has previously come close to making his India debut. He was named as an ODI reserve in 2022 and later received a Test call-up for the home series against Bangladesh in 2024, but is yet to represent the senior national side.

Despite the time away from the game, Dayal has not given up on that ambition. He believes he still has enough time to make up for the lost opportunities and earn a place in the Indian team.

"I am still only 28 and want to play for India as soon as possible. Even if I have missed some time, I want to make up. My ultimate goal is to represent India," he said.