IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rain Interrupts India's Chase; Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Forced Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain delayed toss; India bowled, New Zealand scored 185.

India's chase began, Rohit dismissed for a duck.

Rain halted play; India 54/1, Kohli and Gill.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rain has brought India's chase to a halt in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, with the hosts' groundstaff rushing to cover the pitch as the showers intensified. India had reached 54/1 while pursuing a target of 186 when the weather interrupted play.

Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill were at the crease when the rain became heavier. The two batters had taken India through the opening phase of the chase after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck.

The interruption followed a promising start from India, who need 186 runs to take the lead in the five-match ODI series. The groundstaff brought on the covers as the drizzle turned into steady rain, forcing the players off the field.

Kohli was also spotted tucking his bat inside his shirt as the rain picked up, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner appeared to discuss the weather with Daryl Mitchell.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Toss Was Delayed Due To Rain

The weather had already affected the schedule earlier in the day. The toss at Eden Park was delayed by around 20 minutes because of light rain, pushing back the start of the contest.

Once conditions allowed the match to get underway, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand were subsequently bowled out for 185, setting India a target of 186.

India began their reply with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top of the order. However, Rohit was dismissed without scoring, leaving the visitors needing a partnership to keep the chase moving.

Gill and Kohli were together in the middle when rain stopped play at 54/1. The focus will now be on the weather and how soon conditions allow the match to resume.

India Need 132 Runs To Win

At the time of the interruption, India were 54/1 in their chase of 186, requiring another 132 runs for victory. Gill and Kohli will look to continue their innings once play resumes, with the possibility of a revised target depending on the extent of the delay.

The first ODI is part of India's five-match series against New Zealand. Any further interruption could affect the number of overs available, making the next weather update important for both teams.