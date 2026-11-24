The first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington ended in a draw, despite the visitors dominating proceedings for much of the match. India appeared to be in a strong position to secure victory, but New Zealand's batters produced a determined performance on the final day to save the game.

Following the draw, Indian captain Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment and raised concerns about the restrictions on using saliva to shine the cricket ball. He urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider the rule. However, according to recent reports, the governing body has decided against lifting the ban.

Shubman Gill raises concerns over saliva ban

India needed eight more wickets on the final day to secure an innings win, but the bowlers struggled to make breakthroughs on a largely unresponsive pitch. New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips stood firm, facing more than 250 deliveries between them and frustrating the Indian bowling attack.

After the match, Shubman Gill questioned why players were still prohibited from using saliva to maintain the shine of the ball, despite the COVID-19 pandemic being over.

The Indian captain said, "I don't understand why we still aren't allowed to shine the ball. We have moved well past the COVID era. There was a rule prohibiting the use of saliva to shine the ball - that was 7-8 years ago. I don't see why it isn't permitted now."

Shubman Gill believes that allowing saliva to be used again could help bowlers maintain the condition of the ball for longer, particularly on pitches that offer little assistance.

ICC rejects Shubman Gill's request

According to a report by PTI, ICC has no immediate plans to withdraw the restriction on using saliva to shine the cricket ball. The governing body's position on the matter remains unchanged, meaning Gill's request has not received approval.

ICC initially introduced the saliva ban in 2020 as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction was subsequently made a permanent part of the playing regulations.

Notably, ICC held an important meeting in Bali earlier this month, but reports suggest that the saliva ban was not discussed during the meeting.

For now, bowlers will continue to operate under the existing regulations, with the use of saliva to shine the ball remaining prohibited despite Gill's appeal.