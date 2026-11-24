Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accidentally bumped umpire during India-Pakistan A match.

Umpire's hat fell; Sooryavanshi promptly picked it up.

India A lost; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored just 11 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grabbed attention for an unexpected reason during the Rising Stars Asia Cup showdown between India A and Pakistan A. A video showing the youngster bumping into the on-field umpire has begun circulating on social media. The incident unfolded as Sooryavanshi moved around the field during the India-Pakistan encounter. In the clip, the 15-year-old appears to come into contact with the official, leading to an awkward moment in the middle of the action.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗱 with the Umpire 😂🤣



During the India A vs Pakistan A match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi seemed to deliberately bump into the umpire.



- Looks like Tilak Varma told him to do it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/M7uRdpB1Jf November 24, 2026

Sooryavanshi's Brief Umpire Interaction Catches Attention

Notably, the umpire was carrying a hat belonging to an Indian bowler, and it fell to the ground during the apparent collision.

Sooryavanshi promptly picked it up, ensuring the moment did not end with the hat lying on the field.

The brief interaction stood out amid the intensity surrounding a contest between the two arch-rivals.

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The involvement of one of India's most talked-about young batting prospects only added to the attention the clip received online.

The video has drawn interest because of the unexpected nature of the incident, rather than any major controversy during the game.

Sooryavanshi appeared to quickly make amends by retrieving the fallen hat, bringing the unusual exchange to an end.

The youngster has been in the spotlight for his batting exploits, but this time, a moment away from the crease became the talking point.

India A Lose, Sooryavanshi Fails To Make Impact

On the cricketing front, the match did not go India's way.

India A suffered defeat against Pakistan A, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also unable to produce a substantial contribution.

The young opener managed just 11 runs from 13 deliveries before losing his wicket.

It was a poor outing for the teenager, whose on-field interaction with the umpire ended up attracting more attention than his performance with the bat.