Cricket could soon witness an important change at the international level, with ICC considering the introduction of a rule currently followed in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The size of cricket bats has remained a topic of discussion for several years, particularly with the growing number of boundaries and sixes in the game.

To ensure that players use bats within the permitted dimensions, IPL introduced a 'bat gauge' system for checking equipment. Now, the same rule could soon become mandatory in international cricket.

ICC plans to introduce 'bat gauge' in international cricket

International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to take stricter measures to ensure that batters do not use oversized bats. According to a Hindustan Times report, bat inspections could soon become mandatory in international matches. Under the proposed system, umpires will have the authority to ask players to pass their bats through a gauge at any point during a match.

The recommendation was made by ICC Men's Cricket Committee, headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The proposal was reportedly approved during a recent ICC meeting in Bali. Match officials are expected to receive instructions regarding the new protocol soon.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws, a cricket bat must not exceed 4.25 inches in width, 1.56 inches in thickness and 2.64 inches in depth. The bat gauge will help umpires verify whether players are complying with these prescribed dimensions.

'Bat gauge' rule has already been implemented in IPL

The bat gauge system has already been introduced in the IPL, where it has helped officials identify bats that do not meet the required specifications. With scoring rates increasing significantly in recent seasons, bat dimensions have become an important talking point in the tournament.

IPL has witnessed an average of 19.27 sixes per match, highlighting the growing dominance of power-hitting. Since the introduction of the bat gauge, several prominent players have reportedly had to change their bats after failing the equipment test.

Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag were among the players whose bats did not pass the gauge inspection and had to be replaced.

ICC committee recommends different balls for age-group cricket

Apart from the proposed bat gauge rule, the ICC Cricket Committee has also recommended the use of different types of cricket balls in age-group competitions.

Kookaburra balls are currently used in limited-overs tournaments, but the committee is considering introducing alternative balls for research purposes. The recommendation is intended to help assess different ball options and their suitability for age-group cricket. However, there are no immediate plans to replace the existing Kookaburra ball in international limited-overs competitions.