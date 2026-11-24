Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi recounted 2004 PM offer, feeling power's pull.

She considered party workers, then declined premiership for Singh.

Family discussed her memoir, life's challenges, political struggles.

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said she felt the "pull of power" while deciding on whether she should take up the prime ministership in 2004, as she thought that she owed it to party workers who had rallied across the country during the election campaign to accept the post.

She said it was a lesson about power that "once you have it, you may find excuses to keep it".

The observations came during a conversation with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms.

In the video shared days after the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', the three are seen reminiscing about moments of joy, laughter and pain they felt at various points in time.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared the video and said, "Ma's journey of Belonging has been full of enormous love and terrible tragedy, and she has met all of it with dignity and courage."

In the video, Sonia Gandhi talks in detail about the internal conflict she faced while deciding whether to take up the prime minister's post after the Congress-led UPA's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. She asserts that she did not want power.

Talking about the time, Rahul Gandhi says there was a situation unfolding and "we were witnessing the situation from the inside".

"On the one hand there was mum saying maybe, maybe not. On the other side there were seven people. There is one gentleman over there who is the best possible PM," he recalls, referring to Manmohan Singh.

"The interesting thing is there is only one man who can be PM because of his qualities, capabilities, and there are six-seven dreamers who cannot be. Then my mother decides - 'No (not taking up premiership)'; there is actually joy in the room," he says.

Sonia Gandhi says there was another factor playing in her mind that can be called "the pull of power".

"You may interpret it like that. But in a way I felt that I owed it to the people, especially the workers who throughout the country had rallied around to vote for the Congress. Since I was leading the campaign, I felt something towards them," she says

"How can I let them down and say, 'Bye, I am going'. So that was also part of my thinking. Maybe it was something I wanted to believe for my saying yes," she says, adding that she was analysing her decision in retrospect.

She says the experience offered a lesson about power: once one has it, they may find excuses to keep it.

"I did feel the sense of betrayal that I was betraying all those workers who had rallied around, come sun, come rain, food, or no food, to vote for the Congress," she says.

After deliberating, Sonia Gandhi declined to become prime minister following the 2004 poll win and chose Manmohan Singh for the post.

The video also captures Sonia Gandhi recalling her cultural adjustment to India, her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and the immense poverty that initially shocked her upon arrival.

Rahul and Priyanka also share memories of their childhood, coping with political turmoil and the terrifying security lapses that preceded their father's assassination.

Priyanka Gandhi notes that Sonia changed drastically after Rajiv Gandhi entered politics and especially after his assassination.

Rahul expresses disgust over the harsh personal attacks, abuse, and hostility Sonia Gandhi faced in Indian politics despite her quiet efforts to assimilate into Indian culture.

Sonia Gandhi also recalled an incident during an opposition tour in Bihar when Rajiv Gandhi travelled in an open jeep, and stones were thrown at him amid inadequate security under an opposition state government.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Rajiv Gandhi's security was deliberately withdrawn to create circumstances for his assassination.

Sharing the video on X, Sonia Gandhi said, "I wrote Belonging from my memories. Rahul and Priyanka added theirs, and the stories took on a whole new life."

"My children are my greatest joy, my strength, and the two people who test my patience like nobody else can," she said.

From dominating headlines since its announcement in August to flying off bookstore shelves, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir has had a blockbuster run, with HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan saying last week that it has sold "over two lakh copies" in less than a week, broken multiple publishing records and emerged as one of the "biggest memoirs" in independent India's history.

'Belonging: A Journey of Love", officially launched at a packed event at ITC Maurya here last week, was attended by the who's who of the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc, literary figures and a host of chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay. PTI ASK RHL