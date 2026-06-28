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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Rain Threat Over India's Must-Win Clash? Check Weather Forecast

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Rain Threat Over India's Must-Win Clash? Check Weather Forecast

India face Ireland in a must-win clash to level the T20 bilateral series, but rain could play spoilsport in Belfast. Here's what the weather forecast suggests.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ireland surprised India in opener, now leads the series.
  • Rain forecast threatens Belfast's second T20I cricket match.
  • Uncertainty surrounds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut in series decider.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Rain: Ireland stunned India in the opening T20I in Belfast, securing a convincing victory that left many fans surprised. With the two-match series now out of reach, the Men in Blue can only hope to level it under new captain Shreyas Iyer, who is still chasing his first win in charge. The second T20I will once again be played at Stormont, but this time, the weather could become a major talking point. Rain is forecast in Belfast, raising concerns that the match could face interruptions and potentially deny fans another thrilling contest.

Will Rain Disrupt India vs Ireland 2nd T20I?

According to AccuWeather, Belfast has a 60% chance of rain today, that is June 28, 2026.

The good news for fans is that the forecast improves as the day progresses, with the probability of precipitation dropping to 25% around the afternoon, when the second T20I is scheduled to begin.

Also Check || WATCH: Hat-Trick & Last-Ball Six Scripts Stunning MLC Finish

Whether rain actually interrupts India's must-win clash remains to be seen, as weather forecasts offer the best possible prediction based on current conditions, but they are not a guarantee, meaning the final outcome will depend on how conditions evolve on match day.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut?

Another major talking point ahead of the second T20I is whether 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally make his India debut.

After turning heads with his exploits in the IPL and age-group international cricket, many fans were left disappointed when he was not included in the playing XI for the series opener.

While there is little doubt about his immense talent, India could once again opt for experience with the series on the line. The second T20I now a must-win contest, and Sooryavanshi's lack of senior international exposure may work against him, for now.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the India vs Ireland T20I series?

Ireland won the opening T20I, surprising many fans. India needs to win the second match to level the two-match series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE T20Is India Vs Ireland Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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