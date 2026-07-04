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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG 2nd T20 In Danger? Manchester Weather Could Play Big Role

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 In Danger? Manchester Weather Could Play Big Role

A complete washout is not the most likely outcome, but weather interruptions cannot be ruled out, making conditions in Manchester a key factor ahead of the second T20I.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 01:17 PM (IST)

The second T20I between India and England is set to be played today at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. After the opening game of the series was washed out due to rain, fans will be hoping for uninterrupted action, although the weather forecast suggests showers could once again play a role.

England have already announced their playing XI, with star fast bowler Jofra Archer returning to the side. India, meanwhile, will reveal their lineup at the toss. There is speculation that teenage batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi could make his debut, potentially replacing Sanju Samson, who has struggled for runs in recent outings.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 weather report

The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). According to the latest forecast, there is around a 20% chance of rain at the scheduled start, with cloudy skies expected throughout the afternoon. Winds are likely to blow at around 23 km/h, and the threat of intermittent showers is expected to remain during the course of the match.

While a complete washout is not the most likely outcome, weather interruptions cannot be ruled out, making conditions in Manchester a key factor ahead of the second T20I.

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India's record at Old Trafford

India have played two T20 Internationals at Old Trafford, winning one and losing one. The last time they faced England at this venue, the visitors registered a convincing eight-wicket victory.

Old Trafford has hosted 13 T20Is to date, with three matches ending without a result. Of the 10 completed games, teams batting first have won four, while chasing sides have emerged victorious on six occasions, indicating that the venue has generally favoured teams batting second.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when is the second T20I between India and England taking place?

The second T20I is scheduled for today at Old Trafford in Manchester. It will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the weather forecast for the India vs England T20I?

There is a 20% chance of rain at the 2:30 PM local time start, with cloudy skies. Intermittent showers are possible during the match, though a complete washout is unlikely.

Are there any notable player updates for the second T20I?

Jofra Archer returns to England's announced playing XI. For India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi might debut, potentially replacing Sanju Samson, who has struggled for runs.

What is India's T20I record at Old Trafford?

India has played two T20 Internationals at Old Trafford, winning one and losing one. They secured an eight-wicket victory against England in their last match at this venue.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG Rain Update Manchester Weather IND Vs ENG 2nd T20 Weather
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