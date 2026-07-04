IND vs ENG 2nd T20 In Danger? Manchester Weather Could Play Big Role

The second T20I between India and England is set to be played today at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. After the opening game of the series was washed out due to rain, fans will be hoping for uninterrupted action, although the weather forecast suggests showers could once again play a role.

England have already announced their playing XI, with star fast bowler Jofra Archer returning to the side. India, meanwhile, will reveal their lineup at the toss. There is speculation that teenage batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi could make his debut, potentially replacing Sanju Samson, who has struggled for runs in recent outings.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 weather report

The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). According to the latest forecast, there is around a 20% chance of rain at the scheduled start, with cloudy skies expected throughout the afternoon. Winds are likely to blow at around 23 km/h, and the threat of intermittent showers is expected to remain during the course of the match.

While a complete washout is not the most likely outcome, weather interruptions cannot be ruled out, making conditions in Manchester a key factor ahead of the second T20I.

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India's record at Old Trafford

India have played two T20 Internationals at Old Trafford, winning one and losing one. The last time they faced England at this venue, the visitors registered a convincing eight-wicket victory.

Old Trafford has hosted 13 T20Is to date, with three matches ending without a result. Of the 10 completed games, teams batting first have won four, while chasing sides have emerged victorious on six occasions, indicating that the venue has generally favoured teams batting second.