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English NewsSportsFootballWatch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Surprise For Venezuelan Survivor Is Winning Hearts Worldwide

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Surprise For Venezuelan Survivor Is Winning Hearts Worldwide

When the Portuguese superstar learned about the boy's story, he decided to send him a special video message.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

Portugal have booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Spain in a highly anticipated knockout clash. Ahead of the fixture, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo won widespread praise for a heartfelt gesture toward a young survivor of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

The June 24 earthquake claimed thousands of lives and left countless families devastated across Venezuela. Among the survivors was young Andres Milles, who lost his family in the disaster. Rescued from beneath the rubble, Andres underwent treatment that ultimately resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

His story gained widespread attention on social media after he revealed that his biggest wish was to own a Cristiano Ronaldo Panini World Cup sticker. When the Portuguese superstar learned about the boy's story, he decided to send him a special video message.

Ronaldo's heartfelt message

In the video, Ronaldo said: "Hello Andres, I'm sending you a big hug. I know you're a huge fan of mine. Once you recover, I'd like to invite you to the stadium to watch one of my matches. It would be a pleasure to meet you in person and give you a hug, my friend."

The touching message quickly went viral, with football fans around the world applauding Ronaldo's compassion and support for the young survivor.

Signed Portugal jersey on its way

According to reports, Ronaldo also decided to send Andres an autographed Portugal national team jersey as a special gift. The gesture came after learning about the hardships the young fan had endured, including the loss of his family and the life-changing injuries he suffered in the earthquake.

Cristiano Ronaldo's act of kindness has drawn widespread appreciation, highlighting the human side of one of football's greatest icons as Portugal continue their quest for World Cup glory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What gesture did Cristiano Ronaldo make for an earthquake survivor?

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a video message to young Andres Milles, inviting him to watch a match and meet him. He also decided to send Andres an autographed Portugal national team jersey.

Who is Andres Milles?

Andres Milles is a young survivor of the devastating June 24 earthquake in Venezuela. He lost his family and one leg in the disaster.

What was Andres Milles's biggest wish?

Andres's biggest wish was to own a Cristiano Ronaldo Panini World Cup sticker. His story gained widespread attention after this wish was revealed.

What happened in Venezuela on June 24?

A devastating earthquake occurred on June 24 in Venezuela, claiming thousands of lives and leaving countless families devastated. Young Andres Milles was rescued from the rubble.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Venezuela Earthquake Potugal
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