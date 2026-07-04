Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Surprise For Venezuelan Survivor Is Winning Hearts Worldwide

Portugal have booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Spain in a highly anticipated knockout clash. Ahead of the fixture, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo won widespread praise for a heartfelt gesture toward a young survivor of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

The June 24 earthquake claimed thousands of lives and left countless families devastated across Venezuela. Among the survivors was young Andres Milles, who lost his family in the disaster. Rescued from beneath the rubble, Andres underwent treatment that ultimately resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

His story gained widespread attention on social media after he revealed that his biggest wish was to own a Cristiano Ronaldo Panini World Cup sticker. When the Portuguese superstar learned about the boy's story, he decided to send him a special video message.

Ronaldo's heartfelt message

In the video, Ronaldo said: "Hello Andres, I'm sending you a big hug. I know you're a huge fan of mine. Once you recover, I'd like to invite you to the stadium to watch one of my matches. It would be a pleasure to meet you in person and give you a hug, my friend."

Cristiano Ronaldo saw the message of the Venezuelan boy who lost everything after the earthquake and he took action ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼



In addition to sending him words of encouragement, he invited Andrés to meet him: “I want you to attend one of my games!”.



Sending strenght and all best… pic.twitter.com/QvBbDMXc4e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

The touching message quickly went viral, with football fans around the world applauding Ronaldo's compassion and support for the young survivor.

Signed Portugal jersey on its way

According to reports, Ronaldo also decided to send Andres an autographed Portugal national team jersey as a special gift. The gesture came after learning about the hardships the young fan had endured, including the loss of his family and the life-changing injuries he suffered in the earthquake.

Cristiano Ronaldo's act of kindness has drawn widespread appreciation, highlighting the human side of one of football's greatest icons as Portugal continue their quest for World Cup glory.