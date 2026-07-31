WATCH: Rohit Sharma's New Look Goes Viral After London Meet With Ravi Shastri

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma sported a clean-shaven look during London holiday.

He met former coach Ravi Shastri, pictures went viral.

His Lord's century recently ended widespread retirement speculation.

BCCI later reaffirmed confidence in Rohit's ODI future.

Rohit Sharma is back in the spotlight, but this time it has nothing to do with cricket. The former India captain caught fans' attention with a fresh clean-shaven look during a family holiday in London. A chance meeting with former India head coach Ravi Shastri added another talking point as pictures from the outing quickly spread across social media.

Rohit Sharma's Fresh Look Becomes The Talking Point

Rohit has been spending time in London with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their children after India's ODI series against England. Photos and videos from the trip have regularly surfaced online.

One picture, however, attracted more attention than the rest.

Rohit was spotted meeting former India head coach Ravi Shastri while walking through the city. The two shared a brief conversation before posing for photographs that soon went viral.

Fans quickly noticed that Rohit had shaved off his beard.

The India opener sported a clean-shaven appearance, giving him a noticeably different look. He also wore a black half-sleeve shirt with bold white patterns and matching black trousers.

Many fans praised the new look across social media, with several saying he looked younger and refreshed ahead of India's next assignment.

WATCH PHOTOS

Great bumping into a relaxed Shaaaarma on a stroll in London @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/g3NSLef3n5 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 31, 2026

Lord's Century Ended Retirement Talk

The holiday comes shortly after Rohit silenced speculation surrounding his international future.

The opener endured a difficult start to the ODI series against England, scoring 11 and 26 in the first two matches. Those performances led to widespread discussion about whether the third ODI at Lord's could be his final appearance for India.

Rohit answered those questions in emphatic fashion.

He scored 138 from 110 balls at Lord's, striking 17 fours and five sixes. It was one of his finest ODI innings and reminded everyone of his value at the top of India's batting order.

The century also brought an immediate end to the retirement speculation that had dominated headlines before the match.

BCCI Reaffirmed Confidence In Rohit

The rumours were later dismissed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and India captain Shubman Gill both stated there had been no discussions about Rohit's retirement or his place in the side.

The board maintained that Rohit remains an important part of India's ODI plans.

India's next 50-over assignment is a three-match home series against the West Indies in September before attention turns towards preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

For now, Rohit appears to be making the most of his break before returning to international cricket, with his London holiday and fresh new look becoming an unexpected talking point among fans.