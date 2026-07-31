Will India Tour Bangladesh? BCB President Provides Major Update

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The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is making proactive efforts to organise a white-ball series featuring the Indian cricket team later this year. Following the mutual postponement of India's planned tour to Bangladesh in August 2025, which was set to include three T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals (ODIs), BCB President Tamim Iqbal has expressed strong optimism about hosting the Indian squad for six limited-overs fixtures in September.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Tamim highlighted the intense enthusiasm surrounding an India series among fans and stakeholders, while confirming that official discussions and continuous email exchanges with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are actively taking place.

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Deferred 2025 Tour And Revised September Ambitions

India was originally scheduled to visit Bangladesh in August 2025 for a six-match white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. However, the tour was deferred following a mutual agreement between the BCB and the BCCI. Now, BCB President Tamim Iqbal is pushing to host those six white-ball matches in September this year. While no final timeline or confirmation has been locked in yet, Tamim assured that the board is exploring every possible avenue to make the series a reality.

BCB President Tamim Iqbal Addresses Media Concerns

At the press conference, Tamim addressed queries regarding the status of the tour and outlined the current state of negotiations between the two boards.

"Unfortunately, I don't have any news regarding the India series. I am in discussions with the BCCI, and there's an exchange of emails happening between BCB members, and we are trying from all quarters," Tamim stated.

He further emphasised the massive fan engagement and anticipation that accompanies any bilateral series involving India, while highlighting Bangladesh's safety standards:

"Bangladesh's series against India, the excitement is at a different level. I'm sure from journalists, fans, cricketers, everyone. Bangladesh is an extremely safe country, and I am very hopeful that they will come. Whatever steps need to be taken from our side, we are trying."

Navigating Administrative Boundaries And BCCI Negotiations

Tamim also reflected on his administrative role as the BCB president, noting that while he is actively advocating for the tour, he must operate within official boundaries.

"But one thing we all need to understand: I am the BCB president, and there is also a line that I should never cross. So from my position, whatever is possible to do within my responsibility, I am talking to people, I am trying to tell them what advantages there are with the India series and all those things," he added.

Schedule Conflicts And Potential Calendar Adjustments

If the proposed tour goes ahead in September, it will require adjustments to Team India's packed international calendar. India is currently set to host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series during September. Should the Bangladesh tour be finalised for that window, the series against Afghanistan would likely be deferred. Furthermore, India's schedule remains tight, with a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in August, alongside participation in the Asian Games in Japan starting September 24 just a week after the scheduled final T20I against Afghanistan.

Historical Perspective On India's Last Bangladesh Visit

India last toured Bangladesh in late 2022 for a multi-format series that included three ODIs and two Test matches. During that tour, the Bangladesh team delivered a strong performance in the one-day format, securing a 2-1 victory in the ODI series. However, India bounced back in the red-ball segment, completing a 2-0 series sweep in the Test matches.