IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: After a nightmare T20 tour of Ireland and England in which India failed to register even a single win, the Men in Blue switch to the longer format as they gear up to take on the Three Lions yet again. Now led by Shubman Gill, India will face England in three One Day Internationals, the first of which is set to kick-off in a bit. There is quite a lot of buzz around the series now just because of the dramatic build-up, but also due to the expected return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Who Won The Toss?

Toss for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI has been conducted. Harry Brook won and elected to bat first.

Here's a look at India and England's playing XIs:

IND - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

ENG - Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

Also Check: Five Big Records Virat Kohli Could Achieve At Edgbaston Today

India vs England ODIs: Head-To-Head Record

India and England have met in a total of 110 ODIs as of this writing. Out of these, 61 have been won by the Men in Blue, while the Three Lions have managed to win 44 games.

Two games were tied and three ended without a result.

The last time these two sides faced-off in an ODI series was all the way back in February 2025. India clean-swept those matches 3-0, and needless to say, fans would be hoping for more of the same this time around.