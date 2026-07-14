IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG 1st ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs England ODI series begins today with the opening fixture in Edgbaston. Find out who won the toss and playing XIs of both the teams.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: After a nightmare T20 tour of Ireland and England in which India failed to register even a single win, the Men in Blue switch to the longer format as they gear up to take on the Three Lions yet again. Now led by Shubman Gill, India will face England in three One Day Internationals, the first of which is set to kick-off in a bit. There is quite a lot of buzz around the series now just because of the dramatic build-up, but also due to the expected return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Who Won The Toss?

Toss for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI has been conducted. Harry Brook won and elected to bat first. 

Here's a look at India and England's playing XIs:

IND - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

ENG - Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

Also Check: Five Big Records Virat Kohli Could Achieve At Edgbaston Today

India vs England ODIs: Head-To-Head Record

India and England have met in a total of 110 ODIs as of this writing. Out of these, 61 have been won by the Men in Blue, while the Three Lions have managed to win 44 games.

Two games were tied and three ended without a result.

The last time these two sides faced-off in an ODI series was all the way back in February 2025. India clean-swept those matches 3-0, and needless to say, fans would be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against England?

Shubman Gill is leading the Indian team in the three-match One Day International series against England.

What is the head-to-head record between India and England in ODIs?

Out of 110 ODIs, India has won 61 matches, while England has won 44. Two games were tied, and three had no result.

When will the toss for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI be conducted?

The toss for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be conducted at 3:00 PM IST.

Which prominent players are expected to return for India in this series?

Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the Indian team in this ODI series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IND Vs ENG ODI Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
Cricket
127-kg Cricketer Who Became World Cup Hero With One Stunning Catch
127-kg Cricketer Who Became World Cup Hero With One Stunning Catch
Cricket
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details: What Time Does Match Start?
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details: What Time Does Match Start?
Cricket
IND vs ENG: Five Big Records Virat Kohli Could Achieve At Edgbaston Today
IND vs ENG: Five Big Records Virat Kohli Could Achieve At Edgbaston Today
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget