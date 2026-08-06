Ben Stokes Eyes MLC Deal During 2027 Ashes, Closing Door On England Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This decision marks a final shift to franchise cricket.

Ben Stokes' reported plans to feature in Major League Cricket (MLC) during the 2027 English summer have effectively shut the door on any possibility of an international comeback. Despite England managing director Rob Key keeping options open for the former captain, Stokes' desire to join the U.S.-based T20 league underscores his intention to move forward into a new phase of his cricketing career.

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Major League Cricket Over Ashes 2027

According to reports, the 35-year-old all-rounder is exploring playing opportunities in MLC, which takes place annually during June and July. This schedule directly overlaps with the highly anticipated 2027 Ashes series against Australia, scheduled from June 18 to August 2 across Trent Bridge, Lord's, Edgbaston, Southampton, and The Oval. Stokes' interest in the American tournament makes his availability for national selection virtually impossible, extinguishing fans' hopes of a dramatic Ashes return.

Strategic Arrangement With Durham County

While stepping away from international cricket and opting out of domestic white-ball tournaments like the T20 Blast and The Hundred, Stokes remains deeply committed to Durham. He plans to represent Durham in the County Championship, maintaining a flexible schedule that allows him to pursue overseas franchise contracts without neglecting his primary county obligations. Speaking to BBC North East, Stokes reiterated his commitment to help Durham compete for domestic silverwares and earn promotion to Division One.

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ECB Rules And Exceptional Circumstances

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) strictly enforces No-Objection Certificate (NOC) guidelines to prevent county-contracted players from joining competing foreign leagues. Typically, NOCs are granted only to players holding white-ball-only county contracts. However, given Stokes' international retirement and unique standing, the ECB is expected to grant special flexibility, enabling his participation in the MLC.

Finality Of His Decision

Unlike his previous return from ODI retirement for the 2023 World Cup, Stokes' current trajectory signals a permanent shift toward franchise cricket and county duties. His focus on MLC during a home Ashes summer marks a definitive farewell to the England international setup, ending speculation about another heroic return.