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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Bomb Attack At Shakib Al Hasan's House After Joining Sheikh Hasina Press Conference

WATCH: Bomb Attack At Shakib Al Hasan's House After Joining Sheikh Hasina Press Conference

Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral home in Magura was attacked with a petrol bomb hours after he joined Sheikh Hasina's virtual press conference. Here's what happened.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral home vandalised, petrol bombed.
  • Attack followed his virtual appearance with Sheikh Hasina.
  • Police investigating; Awami League alleges political motives.

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral home in Magura was attacked on Wednesday night, hours after he appeared virtually at a press conference alongside former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Police have launched an investigation after unidentified attackers vandalised the property and threw a petrol bomb at the residence. The house was reportedly occupied only by a caretaker at the time.

Shakib Al Hasan's Ancestral Home Attacked In Magura

The attack took place at around 8:45 pm local time at Shakib's ancestral residence in the Keshabmor area of Magura town.

According to local police, a group of men arrived on motorcycles and targeted the property. Windows were damaged after stones were thrown at the house before petrol was poured on the main gate and set on fire.

Witnesses also reported that a petrol bomb was thrown towards the residence. The explosive ignited near the entrance before neighbours managed to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

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Police confirmed that Shakib was not at the property during the incident and only a caretaker was inside the house.

Authorities have begun reviewing evidence and are trying to identify those responsible.

Attack Followed Sheikh Hasina's Virtual Press Conference

The incident came shortly after Shakib joined a virtual press conference organised by the Awami League at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, where former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina addressed supporters.

During the event, Hasina said she intended to return to Bangladesh despite the risks.

"My return is not about power, it's about putting Bangladesh back on track of development, secularism and prosperity."

She also acknowledged the dangers she could face.

"I know, they may put me in jail or kill me. I will go back home to be with my people. I have decided to go and I will go to Bangladesh."

Hasina has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024 following the collapse of her government amid months of anti-government protests.

Awami League Links Attack To Political Tensions

The Awami League condemned the incident and claimed the attack was politically motivated.

In a statement, the party said the assault on Shakib's residence came only hours after he appeared at the press conference with Hasina.

The party alleged that opposition political groups had issued warnings before the event and described the attack as part of a wider campaign against Awami League supporters.

Those allegations have not been independently verified by police, and investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or confirmed a motive.

Investigations Underway

Bangladesh police said an investigation is in progress and security around the area has been strengthened.

The incident has drawn significant attention because Shakib served as an Awami League Member of Parliament before the political upheaval in Bangladesh. The attack also comes at a time of heightened political tension, with Bangladesh continuing efforts to secure Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India.

No arrests had been announced at the time of writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral home?

His ancestral home in Magura was attacked by unidentified individuals. They vandalized the property, threw stones, and set the main gate on fire with petrol. A petrol bomb was also thrown.

Was anyone injured in the attack on Shakib Al Hasan's home?

No injuries were reported during the incident. Only a caretaker was present at the residence at the time of the attack, as Shakib Al Hasan was not there.

What is believed to be the motive behind the attack?

The attack occurred hours after Shakib appeared virtually with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference. The Awami League claims it was politically motivated due to his association with Hasina.

Has anyone been arrested in connection with the incident?

As of the time of writing, no arrests have been announced. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing evidence to identify those responsible.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sheikh Hasina Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Tensions
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