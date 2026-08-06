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English NewsSportsCricket5 Top Pakistani Cricketers Once Loved By Indian Fans Despite India-Pakistan Rivalry

5 Top Pakistani Cricketers Once Loved By Indian Fans Despite India-Pakistan Rivalry

From Wasim Akram to Shahid Afridi, here are five Pakistani cricketers who earned admiration from Indian fans despite the historic India-Pakistan rivalry.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani cricketers earned Indian admiration through talent and conduct.
  • Akram's mastery and Akhtar's pace captivated Indian fans.
  • Inzamam's calm and Afridi's fearless play won hearts.
  • Anwar's elegance and iconic innings cemented respect.

India and Pakistan have produced one of cricket's greatest rivalries, but not every battle has been defined by hostility. Across generations, several Pakistani cricketers have earned genuine admiration from Indian supporters through exceptional performances, sportsmanship and their personalities beyond the boundary. Some became respected commentators, while others left behind unforgettable performances that even rival fans applauded. Here are five Pakistani stars who continue to enjoy immense popularity in India.

1. Wasim Akram

Few fast bowlers have commanded as much respect in India as Wasim Akram. Widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest left-arm pacers, Akram's mastery of reverse swing and ability to deliver under pressure made him admired even by rival supporters.

His popularity only grew after retirement through regular commentary on Indian broadcasts and coaching stints with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Today, Akram remains one of the most recognised cricket voices among Indian audiences.

2. Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar built his reputation on raw pace and unforgettable contests against India's biggest batting stars. Nicknamed the "Rawalpindi Express", he consistently drew attention whenever India and Pakistan met.

His popularity has extended well beyond his playing career. Through YouTube, television appearances and candid opinions on Indian cricket, Akhtar has built a massive fan base across India while frequently praising several Indian players.

3. Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq earned respect through consistency rather than theatrics. The former Pakistan captain was known for his calm approach, dependable middle-order batting and composed leadership during high-pressure matches.

Indian fans appreciated his effortless strokeplay and humble personality. Despite representing Pakistan during one of cricket's most intense rivalries, Inzamam was widely viewed as one of the game's true gentlemen.

4. Shahid Afridi

Few cricketers entertained crowds quite like Shahid Afridi. His fearless batting, attacking leg-spin and unpredictable style made him one of the biggest attractions whenever Pakistan played in India.

Afridi also received warm receptions during tours of India, while his approachable personality and charitable work helped strengthen his popularity beyond cricket.

5. Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar remains one of Pakistan's finest opening batters and one of the most admired by Indian cricket followers. His elegant batting style and ability to dominate top-quality bowling won appreciation across both countries.

His memorable 194-run innings against India in Chennai in 1997 remains one of the greatest ODI knocks ever played. Despite punishing the Indian attack, Anwar received appreciation for his graceful strokeplay and sporting conduct, a reflection of the respect he commanded from rival fans.

While India and Pakistan continue to share one of sport's fiercest rivalries, these five cricketers proved that exceptional talent and mutual respect can rise above national boundaries. Their performances, personalities, and contributions to the game helped them earn admiration that has endured long after their playing careers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are some Pakistani cricketers admired by Indian fans despite the rivalry?

They earned admiration through exceptional performances, sportsmanship, and their personalities beyond the boundary. Some also became respected commentators or left unforgettable performances.

How did Wasim Akram maintain popularity in India after retirement?

His popularity grew after retirement through regular commentary on Indian broadcasts and coaching stints with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, making him a recognized voice.

What contributed to Shoaib Akhtar's massive fan base in India beyond his playing career?

Shoaib Akhtar built a massive fan base through YouTube, television appearances, and candid opinions on Indian cricket. He frequently praised several Indian players.

What made Inzamam-ul-Haq particularly respected by Indian fans?

Indian fans appreciated his effortless strokeplay and humble personality, alongside his consistent, dependable middle-order batting and composed leadership, viewing him as a true gentleman.

Which of Saeed Anwar's performances is especially remembered by Indian cricket followers?

Saeed Anwar's memorable 194-run innings against India in Chennai in 1997 remains one of the greatest ODI knocks. He received appreciation for his graceful strokeplay and sporting conduct.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Shoaib Akhtar India VS Pakistan Pakistanis Loved By Indians
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