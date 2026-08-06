5 Top Pakistani Cricketers Once Loved By Indian Fans Despite India-Pakistan Rivalry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani cricketers earned Indian admiration through talent and conduct.

Akram's mastery and Akhtar's pace captivated Indian fans.

Inzamam's calm and Afridi's fearless play won hearts.

Anwar's elegance and iconic innings cemented respect.

India and Pakistan have produced one of cricket's greatest rivalries, but not every battle has been defined by hostility. Across generations, several Pakistani cricketers have earned genuine admiration from Indian supporters through exceptional performances, sportsmanship and their personalities beyond the boundary. Some became respected commentators, while others left behind unforgettable performances that even rival fans applauded. Here are five Pakistani stars who continue to enjoy immense popularity in India.

1. Wasim Akram

Few fast bowlers have commanded as much respect in India as Wasim Akram. Widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest left-arm pacers, Akram's mastery of reverse swing and ability to deliver under pressure made him admired even by rival supporters.

His popularity only grew after retirement through regular commentary on Indian broadcasts and coaching stints with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Today, Akram remains one of the most recognised cricket voices among Indian audiences.

2. Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar built his reputation on raw pace and unforgettable contests against India's biggest batting stars. Nicknamed the "Rawalpindi Express", he consistently drew attention whenever India and Pakistan met.

His popularity has extended well beyond his playing career. Through YouTube, television appearances and candid opinions on Indian cricket, Akhtar has built a massive fan base across India while frequently praising several Indian players.

3. Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq earned respect through consistency rather than theatrics. The former Pakistan captain was known for his calm approach, dependable middle-order batting and composed leadership during high-pressure matches.

Indian fans appreciated his effortless strokeplay and humble personality. Despite representing Pakistan during one of cricket's most intense rivalries, Inzamam was widely viewed as one of the game's true gentlemen.

4. Shahid Afridi

Few cricketers entertained crowds quite like Shahid Afridi. His fearless batting, attacking leg-spin and unpredictable style made him one of the biggest attractions whenever Pakistan played in India.

Afridi also received warm receptions during tours of India, while his approachable personality and charitable work helped strengthen his popularity beyond cricket.

5. Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar remains one of Pakistan's finest opening batters and one of the most admired by Indian cricket followers. His elegant batting style and ability to dominate top-quality bowling won appreciation across both countries.

His memorable 194-run innings against India in Chennai in 1997 remains one of the greatest ODI knocks ever played. Despite punishing the Indian attack, Anwar received appreciation for his graceful strokeplay and sporting conduct, a reflection of the respect he commanded from rival fans.

While India and Pakistan continue to share one of sport's fiercest rivalries, these five cricketers proved that exceptional talent and mutual respect can rise above national boundaries. Their performances, personalities, and contributions to the game helped them earn admiration that has endured long after their playing careers.