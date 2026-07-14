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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG: Five Big Records Virat Kohli Could Achieve At Edgbaston Today

IND vs ENG: Five Big Records Virat Kohli Could Achieve At Edgbaston Today

India vs England ODI series also presents Virat Kohli with the opportunity to break one of Sachin Tendulkar's most remarkable records.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

IND vs ENG ODI Series: The three-match ODI series between India and England gets underway on Tuesday, with Virat Kohli returning to India's ODI setup after nearly six months. The batting great has several major milestones within reach and could rewrite the record books during the series.

Virat Kohli has amassed 14,797 runs in 299 ODI innings (311 matches) at an outstanding average of 58.71. He now needs just 203 more runs to become only the second batter in ODI history to cross the 15,000-run mark, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the elite club.

Fastest to 15,000 ODI Runs?

India vs England ODI series also presents Virat Kohli with the opportunity to break one of Sachin Tendulkar's most remarkable records.

The Master Blaster reached 15,000 ODI runs in 359 innings, while Virat Kohli could achieve the landmark in just 302 innings if he scores the required 203 runs against England. If he gets there, he will become the fastest batter ever to the milestone.

The former India captain already boasts an extraordinary ODI record, with 54 centuries and 77 half-centuries, making him one of the most accomplished batters in the format's history.

Outstanding Record Against England

Virat Kohli has consistently delivered against England in ODI cricket. In 38 innings against the Three Lions, he has scored 1,397 runs at an average of 41, including three centuries and 10 half-centuries.

His numbers in England are even more impressive. Across 33 ODI innings on English soil, Kohli has accumulated 1,349 runs at an average of 51.88, with one century and 12 fifties, underlining his ability to thrive in challenging conditions.

With multiple records on the line and a proven track record against England, Kohli will be one of the key players to watch as India look to make a winning start to the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on July 14, followed by matches on July 16 and July 19.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major milestone is Virat Kohli close to achieving in ODIs?

Virat Kohli is 203 runs away from reaching 15,000 runs in One Day Internationals. If he achieves this, he will be only the second batter in ODI history to do so.

Could Virat Kohli set a new record for reaching 15,000 ODI runs?

Yes, if Virat Kohli scores 203 runs against England, he will become the fastest batter to 15,000 ODI runs, achieving it in 302 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 359 innings.

How has Virat Kohli performed against England in ODIs?

Virat Kohli has scored 1,397 runs in 38 ODI innings against England, including three centuries. His record in England is even better, with 1,349 runs in 33 innings at an average of 51.88.

When is Virat Kohli returning to India's ODI team?

Virat Kohli is returning to India's ODI setup for the upcoming three-match series against England. This marks his return after nearly six months.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND IND Vs ENG 1st ODI
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