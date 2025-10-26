Rohit Sharma's Final Goodbye To Australia After ODI Heroics - Check Viral Post

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Final Goodbye To Australia After ODI Heroics - Check Viral Post

Following the conclusion of IND vs AUS ODI series, Rohit Sharma returned home, but not before sharing an emotional post on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India’s three-match ODI series against Australia has come to an end. Former captain and batting great Rohit Sharma emerged as the Player of the Series, thanks to his stellar performances - a solid fifty followed by an unbeaten century.

Although India managed to win just one out of the three matches, the brilliant form of Rohit and Virat Kohli reignited hopes ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Following the conclusion of ODI series, Rohit Sharma returned home, but not before sharing an emotional post on social media.

In his heartfelt message, he wrote, "One last time, signing off from Sydney." The third ODI, held in Sydney, was a memorable one - Rohit’s unbeaten ton powered India to a 9-wicket victory, marking a fitting farewell to Australian shores.

Rohit's viral post

Rohit Sharma Completes a Half-Century of Centuries

Rohit Sharma has achieved another remarkable milestone in his illustrious career - reaching 50 international centuries. The Indian skipper’s tally now includes 12 hundreds in Tests, 33 in ODIs, and five in T20Is, marking a truly extraordinary feat across formats.

Most ODI Centuries by Overseas Batters in Australia

Rohit Sharma – 6 centuries (33 innings)

Virat Kohli – 5 centuries (32 innings)

Kumar Sangakkara – 5 centuries (49 innings)

Most ODI Centuries Against a Single Opposition

Virat Kohli – 10 vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli – 9 vs West Indies

Sachin Tendulkar – 9 vs Australia

Rohit Sharma – 9 vs Australia

With these records, Rohit continues to strengthen his legacy as one of India’s most consistent and dominant batters in modern-day cricket.

After India's win in 3rd ODI, Rohit Sharma expressed that he has always loved playing cricket in Australia and felt it was a perfect way to conclude with a victory.

“I have always enjoyed playing cricket here in Australia. I have fond memories of 2008, and it is a nice way to finish, getting that talk, getting that win, and feeling that connection again. I don’t know if we will be coming back to Australia, but it has been a lot of fun over all these years that we have played here. Thank you, Australia,” said Rohit.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
