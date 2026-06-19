The IND vs AFG 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. A paid subscription is required to watch the full match.
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
India face Afghanistan in the final ODI fixture of the series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Check out live streaming & TV broadcast details ahead.
- India secured ODI series; final match still scheduled.
- Chennai hosts June 20 ODI, starts 1:30 PM IST.
- Watch live on JioHotstar, Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: India have clinched their on-going One Day International series against Afghanistan. However, a third and final fixture still remains, set to begin in under 24 hours from now. Fans will be eager to see more of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in action after their twin-centuries in the previous match, that was played in Lucknow. Additionally, Harshit Rana, who was out of action due to injury since before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been added to the Men in Blue's squad.
For those interested in catching all the action, here are India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast details.
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, as has been the case for the match in this series so far.
Note that each user requires a paid subscription to watch the full match on this platform.
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IND vs AFG 3rd ODI TV Broadcast
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be aired live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI will be played on June 20 and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. Therefore, the coin toss will be conducted around 1:00 PM IST.
This match, which will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (CSK's home ground in the IPL), is India's last match before they leave for their Ireland and England tours.
Here's a look at India and Afghanistan's full squads for the final clash:
IND - Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana
AFG - Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I watch the IND vs AFG 3rd ODI live stream?
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be aired live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
When and at what time will the 3rd ODI between India and Afghanistan be played?
The IND vs AFG 3rd ODI is scheduled for June 20, starting at 1:30 PM IST. The coin toss will occur around 1:00 PM IST.
Where is the 3rd ODI match taking place?
This match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is CSK's home ground in the IPL.
Has any new player been added to India's squad for the 3rd ODI?
Yes, Harshit Rana has been added to the Men in Blue's squad. He was previously out of action due to injury.