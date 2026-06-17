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HomeSportsCricket'Irrelevant Without Virat Kohli': Social Media Erupts Over Empty Stadium In IND vs AFG ODI

'Irrelevant Without Virat Kohli': Social Media Erupts Over Empty Stadium In IND vs AFG ODI

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Empty stands at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium went viral on social media as fans reacted to the absence of fans despite a star-studded India lineup.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IND vs AFG 2nd ODI drew significant empty stadium sections.
  • Widespread social media discussion questioned the low crowd turnout.
  • Kohli's absence, high heat, weekday timing believed as possible reasons.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Empty Stadium: The IND vs AFG 2nd ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow became a major talking point on social media, not just for the cricketing action but also for the crowd turnout. Images and videos of the live broadcast showing several empty sections inside the venue quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion among fans online. Many expressed surprise at the attendance figures considering the star-studded line-up on display during the India vs Afghanistan ODI.

The Indian team features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. Afghanistan, meanwhile, boasts one of the moRE popular cricketers in Rashid Khan.

Social Media Reacts To IND vs AFG 2nd ODI

The discussion intensified as several posts highlighting the crowd situation gained traction online. One user even went on to state that cricket is irrelevant without Virat Kohli, who is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury.

Also Check: Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Hands With Pakistan Star, Set For Surprise Team-Up

Why Does The Stadium Look Empty?

An exact reason for the largely empty stadium is unknown, and while Virat Kohli is a big miss for the Indian team, it is worth noting that there was a packed crowd for the first India vs Afghanistan ODI in Dharamshala just a couple of days ago. 

Today's match is in Lucknow, where the temperaturs are high in the summer heat. Additionally, this match is being played on a weekday in working hours, which seeems to be another likely reason for the low turnout. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What drew attention to the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI in Lucknow?

The crowd turnout at the Ekana Cricket Stadium became a major talking point. Images and videos showing several empty sections went viral, sparking widespread discussion.

Why was the low attendance surprising to fans?

Fans expressed surprise given the star-studded line-up of both teams, including players like Rohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. The first ODI in Dharamshala had a packed crowd.

What are the suggested reasons for the empty stadium?

While no exact reason is known, high temperatures in Lucknow and the match being on a weekday during working hours are likely factors. Virat Kohli's absence was also mentioned by some fans.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AFG ODI
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