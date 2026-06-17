The crowd turnout at the Ekana Cricket Stadium became a major talking point. Images and videos showing several empty sections went viral, sparking widespread discussion.
'Irrelevant Without Virat Kohli': Social Media Erupts Over Empty Stadium In IND vs AFG ODI
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Empty stands at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium went viral on social media as fans reacted to the absence of fans despite a star-studded India lineup.
- IND vs AFG 2nd ODI drew significant empty stadium sections.
- Widespread social media discussion questioned the low crowd turnout.
- Kohli's absence, high heat, weekday timing believed as possible reasons.
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Empty Stadium: The IND vs AFG 2nd ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow became a major talking point on social media, not just for the cricketing action but also for the crowd turnout. Images and videos of the live broadcast showing several empty sections inside the venue quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion among fans online. Many expressed surprise at the attendance figures considering the star-studded line-up on display during the India vs Afghanistan ODI.
The Indian team features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. Afghanistan, meanwhile, boasts one of the moRE popular cricketers in Rashid Khan.
Social Media Reacts To IND vs AFG 2nd ODI
The discussion intensified as several posts highlighting the crowd situation gained traction online. One user even went on to state that cricket is irrelevant without Virat Kohli, who is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury.
Cricket is irrelevant without virat kohli.— Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) June 17, 2026
Even Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are unable to fill the stadium. pic.twitter.com/k2QNWCoiWK
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Is ODI cricket dead or have people lost interest in these bilateral series? Or is the low turnout because of the heat?— Sigma (@Sigmasayz) June 17, 2026
There is hardly any crowd and not even half the stadium is filled that too in India.#INDvAFG
Rohit-Gill are batting, where is the crowd in Lucknow? Empty Stands #teamindia pic.twitter.com/NFOqxuND0M— Ravish Bisht (@ravishbofficial) June 17, 2026
EMPTY STADIUM AT EKANA LUCKNOW FOR IND VS AFG 2ND ODI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5EziLVbUPO— Sam (@cricsam02) June 17, 2026
Lots of empty stands at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Never have I seen such a sight for an Indian ODI D/N game, in my life #INDvAGFG— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) June 17, 2026
Empty stands in an ODI match, in which big players like Rohit, Iyer, Gill are playing!— Nihit Goyal (@DoctorNihit) June 17, 2026
miss those days when even test matches were completely Sold Out!
what happened to my Beautiful Sport:(#IndvAfg#RohitSharma#cricket#sports pic.twitter.com/iLvuRxTgUf
Empty stands for an India ODI game. This format is seriously going downhill. #ODI #INDvsAFG— Rajiv (@skrajiv) June 17, 2026
Empty stands here at Ekana. Can’t blame the fans. #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/eIXlNAYxBD— Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) June 17, 2026
Why Does The Stadium Look Empty?
An exact reason for the largely empty stadium is unknown, and while Virat Kohli is a big miss for the Indian team, it is worth noting that there was a packed crowd for the first India vs Afghanistan ODI in Dharamshala just a couple of days ago.
Today's match is in Lucknow, where the temperaturs are high in the summer heat. Additionally, this match is being played on a weekday in working hours, which seeems to be another likely reason for the low turnout.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What drew attention to the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI in Lucknow?
Why was the low attendance surprising to fans?
Fans expressed surprise given the star-studded line-up of both teams, including players like Rohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. The first ODI in Dharamshala had a packed crowd.
What are the suggested reasons for the empty stadium?
While no exact reason is known, high temperatures in Lucknow and the match being on a weekday during working hours are likely factors. Virat Kohli's absence was also mentioned by some fans.