Ravichandran Ashwin has signed a professional contract to play with Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf in the American cricket season. This marks the first instance of a prominent capped Indian international player joining an overseas franchise competition alongside a Pakistani counterpart.
Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Hands With Pakistan Star, Set For Surprise Team-Up
R Ashwin To Play With Haris Rauf: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has signed with San Francisco Unicorns, becoming the first capped Indian player to join Major League Cricket.
- Ravichandran Ashwin signed professional contract alongside Pakistan's Haris Rauf.
- Collaboration occurs despite long-standing India-Pakistan strained diplomatic relations.
- BCCI lacks power restricting players from pursuing foreign leagues.
- Major League Cricket's fourth season starts June 18.
R Ashwin To Play With Haris Rauf: Experienced former international spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed a landmark professional contract to play alongside high-profile Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf during the upcoming American cricket season. The highly anticipated sporting alignment marks the very first instance of a prominent capped Indian international player joining the expanding overseas franchise competition.
Deteriorating Diplomatic Relations
The unique sporting partnership arrives during an extended period of intense geopolitical friction between the two South Asian neighbors, who have completely avoided bilateral cricket series for nearly thirteen years.
The deep-rooted political bitterness has actively filtered down onto the playing field, culminating in strict directives preventing regional squads from sharing traditional pre-match handshakes with opposing players.
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The policy was strictly implemented following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam last year, with both the men's and women's national setups deliberately avoiding contact with Pakistani athletes.
The visible sporting freeze was highly evident during the recent Women's Twenty20 World Cup campaign, where opposing captains completely abstained from customary pleasantries before the opening match toss.
New Professional Horizons
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India possesses no legal framework to restrict retired national players from actively pursuing corporate employment with prominent foreign domestic leagues.
The veteran offspinner has successfully secured a competitive contract with the San Francisco Unicorns franchise after previously experiencing immense frustration during multiple overseas selection processes.
The experienced bowler was unfortunately left entirely unsold during the lucrative International League Twenty20 auction before a severe knee injury completely ruined a planned campaign with Sydney Thunder.
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The elite American franchise roster already features express paceman Haris Rauf, who remains firmly prepared to initiate his fourth consecutive competitive summer stint with the San Francisco organisation.
The highly publicised fourth season of Major League Cricket is officially scheduled to commence actions on June 18, translating to a late-night broadcast launch for sports fans watching across India.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is significant about Ravichandran Ashwin's new cricket contract?
Which team will Ravichandran Ashwin play for in the American cricket season?
Ravichandran Ashwin has secured a competitive contract with the San Francisco Unicorns franchise. Haris Rauf is already part of this elite American franchise roster.
How does this new sporting partnership relate to diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan?
This unique partnership occurs during an extended period of intense geopolitical friction, as India and Pakistan have avoided bilateral cricket series for nearly thirteen years. Strict directives prevent regional squads from sharing pre-match handshakes with opposing players.
Does the BCCI restrict Indian players from joining foreign domestic leagues?
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) possesses no legal framework to restrict retired national players from actively pursuing corporate employment with prominent foreign domestic leagues.