Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Hands With Pakistan Star, Set For Surprise Team-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin signed professional contract alongside Pakistan's Haris Rauf.

Collaboration occurs despite long-standing India-Pakistan strained diplomatic relations.

BCCI lacks power restricting players from pursuing foreign leagues.

Major League Cricket's fourth season starts June 18.

R Ashwin To Play With Haris Rauf: Experienced former international spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed a landmark professional contract to play alongside high-profile Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf during the upcoming American cricket season. The highly anticipated sporting alignment marks the very first instance of a prominent capped Indian international player joining the expanding overseas franchise competition.

Deteriorating Diplomatic Relations

The unique sporting partnership arrives during an extended period of intense geopolitical friction between the two South Asian neighbors, who have completely avoided bilateral cricket series for nearly thirteen years.

The deep-rooted political bitterness has actively filtered down onto the playing field, culminating in strict directives preventing regional squads from sharing traditional pre-match handshakes with opposing players.

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The policy was strictly implemented following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam last year, with both the men's and women's national setups deliberately avoiding contact with Pakistani athletes.

The visible sporting freeze was highly evident during the recent Women's Twenty20 World Cup campaign, where opposing captains completely abstained from customary pleasantries before the opening match toss.

New Professional Horizons

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India possesses no legal framework to restrict retired national players from actively pursuing corporate employment with prominent foreign domestic leagues.

The veteran offspinner has successfully secured a competitive contract with the San Francisco Unicorns franchise after previously experiencing immense frustration during multiple overseas selection processes.

The experienced bowler was unfortunately left entirely unsold during the lucrative International League Twenty20 auction before a severe knee injury completely ruined a planned campaign with Sydney Thunder.

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The elite American franchise roster already features express paceman Haris Rauf, who remains firmly prepared to initiate his fourth consecutive competitive summer stint with the San Francisco organisation.

The highly publicised fourth season of Major League Cricket is officially scheduled to commence actions on June 18, translating to a late-night broadcast launch for sports fans watching across India.