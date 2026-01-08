ICC WTC: Updated Points Table After Australia Defeat England In Ashes 5th Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia have retained the coveted Ashes Test series with a 4-1 victory over England, extending their grip on the trophy since 2017.

The only silver lining for the Three Lions on this tour was their win at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test, their first Test triumph on Australian soil since 2011.

However, it understandably didn't do much good to England's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, which Australia continue dominating. Here's what the WTC points table looks like after the Ashes 2025/26 series.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

1) Australia - Matches: 8, Won: 7, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 84, Win %: 87.50

2) New Zealand - Matches: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 28, Win %: 77.78

3) South Africa - Matches: 4, Won: 3, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 36, Win %: 75

4) Sri Lanka - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 16, Win %: 66.67

5) Pakistan - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 12, Win %: 50

6) India - Matches: 9, Won: 4, Lost: 4, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 52, Win %: 48.15

7) England - Matches: 10, Won: 3, Lost: 6, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 2, Points: 38, Win %: 31.67

8) Bangladesh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 16.67

9) West Indies - Matches: 8, Won: 0, Lost: 7, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 4.17

The final of this WTC cycle will be played in the Summer of 2027, with the top two teams in the table competing for the Test mace.

While there is still quite a bit of time left in this cycle, Australia, winners in 2023, and latest Runners-Up look poised to appear in their third straight WTC Final.

As for who their opponent could be, that remains to be seen.

England's chances look bleak, so do India's, who will have to go on a winning run to have fighting chance to making their third WTC Final next year.

As for the moment though, Test cricket will go on the back burner, as the ICC T20 World Cup is on the horizon, set to commence from February 7, 2026.

