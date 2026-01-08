Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC WTC: Updated Points Table After Australia Defeat England In Ashes 5th Test

ICC WTC: Updated Points Table After Australia Defeat England In Ashes 5th Test

Australia remain top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after a dominant Ashes series win over England, with the updated WTC points table revealed.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia have retained the coveted Ashes Test series with a 4-1 victory over England, extending their grip on the trophy since 2017.

The only silver lining for the Three Lions on this tour was their win at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test, their first Test triumph on Australian soil since 2011.

However, it understandably didn't do much good to England's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, which Australia continue dominating. Here's what the WTC points table looks like after the Ashes 2025/26 series.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

1) Australia - Matches: 8, Won: 7, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 84, Win %: 87.50

2) New Zealand - Matches: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 28, Win %: 77.78

3) South Africa - Matches: 4, Won: 3, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 36, Win %: 75

4) Sri Lanka - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 16, Win %: 66.67

5) Pakistan - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 12, Win %: 50

6) India - Matches: 9, Won: 4, Lost: 4, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 52, Win %: 48.15

7) England - Matches: 10, Won: 3, Lost: 6, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 2, Points: 38, Win %: 31.67

8) Bangladesh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 16.67

9) West Indies - Matches: 8, Won: 0, Lost: 7, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 4.17

The final of this WTC cycle will be played in the Summer of 2027, with the top two teams in the table competing for the Test mace. 

While there is still quite a bit of time left in this cycle, Australia, winners in 2023, and latest Runners-Up look poised to appear in their third straight WTC Final. 

As for who their opponent could be, that remains to be seen.

England's chances look bleak, so do India's, who will have to go on a winning run to have fighting chance to making their third WTC Final next year.

As for the moment though, Test cricket will go on the back burner, as the ICC T20 World Cup is on the horizon, set to commence from February 7, 2026.

Also Check: India vs Bangladesh: Five Biggest Cricket Controversies That Fueled The Rivalry

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Ashes Test series?

Australia won the Ashes Test series against England with a 4-1 victory, retaining the trophy since 2017.

What was England's only win in the Ashes series?

England's only win was at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test, their first Test triumph on Australian soil since 2011.

Which team is currently dominating the ICC World Test Championship standings?

Australia is dominating the ICC World Test Championship standings, holding the top position.

When will the final of this WTC cycle be played?

The final of this WTC cycle will be played in the Summer of 2027, with the top two teams competing for the trophy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Test Championship WTC Points Table Ashes 2025-26 Australia Vs England Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Cities
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget