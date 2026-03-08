The highest successful T20I run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 177 runs, achieved by South Africa against the West Indies.
Highest Successful Run Chase In Ahmedabad - Target That Guarantees India's Victory In T20 WC Final
For India to put New Zealand under serious pressure, a target of at least 180 runs would be ideal.
Highest Successful Run Chase in Ahmedabad in T20Is: The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has been invited to bat first, and with the pitch generally favoring batters, the team will aim for a total challenging enough for New Zealand to chase.
Historically, no team has successfully chased more than 177 runs in a T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa holds the record, having chased 177 against the West Indies in a previous World Cup. They also chased 176 against New Zealand here.
For India to put New Zealand under serious pressure, a target of at least 180 runs would be ideal. New Zealand’s highest score at this ground is 175, and the Kiwis have lost both of their previous matches in Ahmedabad. Notably, NZ have never reached 180 runs here, with their only chase ending in a low total of 66.
Top Successful Run Chases in Ahmedabad (T20Is)
177 runs - South Africa vs West Indies
176 runs - South Africa vs New Zealand
165 runs - India vs England
In T20 World Cup finals, no team has ever successfully chased more than 176 runs. India achieved this against South Africa in the 2024 final, while the second-highest chased total belongs to Australia, who scored 173 against New Zealand in the 2021 final.
Latest Update from IND vs NZ Final
At the end of nine overs, India national cricket team had surged to 115/1, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan currently at the crease. India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering knock in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, registering the fastest half-century of the tournament. The left-hander reached his fifty in just 18 balls before being dismissed for 52 from 21 deliveries.
Also on ABP Live | IND vs NZ: Complete List Of Records India Could Rewrite In T20 WC Final
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the highest successful T20I run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
What score would be considered ideal for India to defend in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?
An ideal target for India to put New Zealand under pressure would be at least 180 runs, as no team has successfully chased more than 177 at this venue.
What is New Zealand's highest T20I score at the Narendra Modi Stadium?
New Zealand's highest T20I score at this ground is 175. They have never reached 180 runs here, with one chase ending at 66.
What is the highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup final?
In T20 World Cup finals, no team has successfully chased more than 176 runs. India holds this record from the 2024 final.