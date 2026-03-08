Highest Successful Run Chase in Ahmedabad in T20Is: The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has been invited to bat first, and with the pitch generally favoring batters, the team will aim for a total challenging enough for New Zealand to chase.

Historically, no team has successfully chased more than 177 runs in a T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa holds the record, having chased 177 against the West Indies in a previous World Cup. They also chased 176 against New Zealand here.

For India to put New Zealand under serious pressure, a target of at least 180 runs would be ideal. New Zealand’s highest score at this ground is 175, and the Kiwis have lost both of their previous matches in Ahmedabad. Notably, NZ have never reached 180 runs here, with their only chase ending in a low total of 66.

Top Successful Run Chases in Ahmedabad (T20Is)

177 runs - South Africa vs West Indies

176 runs - South Africa vs New Zealand

165 runs - India vs England

In T20 World Cup finals, no team has ever successfully chased more than 176 runs. India achieved this against South Africa in the 2024 final, while the second-highest chased total belongs to Australia, who scored 173 against New Zealand in the 2021 final.

Latest Update from IND vs NZ Final

At the end of nine overs, India national cricket team had surged to 115/1, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan currently at the crease. India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering knock in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, registering the fastest half-century of the tournament. The left-hander reached his fifty in just 18 balls before being dismissed for 52 from 21 deliveries.

