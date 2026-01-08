India vs Bangladesh: Five Biggest Cricket Controversies That Fueled The Rivalry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cricket encounters between India and Bangladesh have often delivered high-voltage action, but the rivalry has also been shaped by a series of heated controversies over the years.

With political and sporting tensions between the two nations appearing to intensify in recent times, many of these past episodes have resurfaced in public discourse.

From questionable umpiring calls to player confrontations and provocative fan behaviour, here is a look back at five of the most significant controversies in India–Bangladesh cricket history.

5 Notable India-Bangladesh Cricket Controversies

1) That 2015 World Cup ‘No Ball’ Call

One of the most talked-about incidents occurred during the 2015 World Cup quarter-final. Rohit Sharma, batting on 90, was caught off a full toss that was ruled a waist-high no-ball by the on-field umpire.

Subsequent replays suggested the delivery may have been legal. Given a reprieve, Rohit went on to score 137, playing a decisive role in India’s victory. The decision sparked outrage in Bangladesh, with fans and officials expressing strong dissatisfaction, and the controversy lingered long after the match ended.

2) Fan Provocations and the Dhoni Poster Row

Ahead of Asia Cup 2016, tensions spilled over into the digital space. A photoshopped image circulated online showing Bangladeshi pacer Taskin Ahmed holding a severed head of then India captain MS Dhoni.

The image drew widespread criticism from Indian fans and further inflamed emotions. Around the same period, a Bangladeshi newspaper also published an altered image depicting Indian players with half-shaved heads, adding fuel to an already volatile rivalry.

3) ‘Fake Fielding’ Accusation

During the 2022 T20 World Cup clash between the two sides, Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of controversy after being accused of ‘fake fielding’.

While Bangladesh batters attempted a run, Kohli gestured as if throwing the ball without actually possessing it. The umpires took no action, and India eventually won the match. However, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan later voiced his displeasure, keeping the debate alive.

4) Under-19 World Cup Final Turns Ugly

The rivalry took another turn during the 2020 Under-19 World Cup final, where Bangladesh defeated India to lift the trophy.

Post-match celebrations escalated into physical confrontations, with players from both teams involved in shoving and heated exchanges. The ICC intervened swiftly, handing out sanctions to multiple players from both sides.

5) When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool

In a 2015 One Day International, tempers flared after repeated mid-pitch collisions involving Mustafizur Rahman, who appeared to be blocking Rohit Sharma while running.

He seemed to later do the same with MS Dhoni, who appeared visibly frustrated and shoved the Bangladeshi bowler aside while completing a run. The episode drew widespread attention, and the ICC eventually fined both players for the altercation.