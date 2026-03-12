ICC T20 World Cup 2028: Dates, Hosts, And Team Lineup - 12 Teams Confirmed, 8 Spots Open

After Team India's historic 96-run win over New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, cricket fans are already looking ahead to the 2028 edition. The 11th ICC T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 21 to November 19, 2028.

Hosts and Venues

Australia will host the tournament for the second time (after 2022), while New Zealand will host a men’s T20 World Cup for the first time. Key stadiums include:

Australia: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Adelaide Oval, Optus Stadium (Perth)

New Zealand: Eden Park (Auckland), Sky Stadium (Wellington), Hagley Oval (Christchurch)

Teams and Qualification

The 2028 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams, continuing the format introduced in 2024. So far, 12 teams have qualified:

Hosts: Australia, New Zealand

Automatic qualifiers based on 2026 performance: India (defending champions), England, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Qualified via ICC T20 rankings: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland

The remaining 8 spots will be determined through regional qualification tournaments starting in mid-2026. Sub-regional qualifiers will be held in regions such as the Americas (proposed in the Cayman Islands) and Europe.

Tournament Format

The 2028 edition will follow the same structure as 2026:

Group Stage: 20 teams divided into 4 groups of 5

Super 8: Top 2 teams from each group advance

Knockouts: Semifinals and final among the top 4 teams

Dame Therese Walsh will oversee venues and preparations, ensuring smooth organization of the tournament across both host countries.

ICC selects World Cup venues through a competitive bidding process and an unofficial rotation system designed to spread the sport globally. Member nations submit detailed proposals to the ICC Executive Committee, which evaluates them based on infrastructure (stadiums, transport), financial stability, government support, and commercial potential.

While historically dominated by the "Big Three" (India, England, Australia), the current 2024-2031 cycle prioritizes emerging markets. For example, USA co-hosted in 2024, and Namibia will co-host in 2027.