The 2028 ICC T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 21 to November 19, 2028.
ICC T20 World Cup 2028: Dates, Hosts, And Team Lineup - 12 Teams Confirmed, 8 Spots Open
Australia will host the tournament for the second time (after 2022), while New Zealand will host a men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.
After Team India's historic 96-run win over New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, cricket fans are already looking ahead to the 2028 edition. The 11th ICC T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 21 to November 19, 2028.
Hosts and Venues
Australia will host the tournament for the second time (after 2022), while New Zealand will host a men’s T20 World Cup for the first time. Key stadiums include:
Australia: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Adelaide Oval, Optus Stadium (Perth)
New Zealand: Eden Park (Auckland), Sky Stadium (Wellington), Hagley Oval (Christchurch)
Teams and Qualification
The 2028 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams, continuing the format introduced in 2024. So far, 12 teams have qualified:
Hosts: Australia, New Zealand
Automatic qualifiers based on 2026 performance: India (defending champions), England, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe
Qualified via ICC T20 rankings: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland
The remaining 8 spots will be determined through regional qualification tournaments starting in mid-2026. Sub-regional qualifiers will be held in regions such as the Americas (proposed in the Cayman Islands) and Europe.
Tournament Format
The 2028 edition will follow the same structure as 2026:
Group Stage: 20 teams divided into 4 groups of 5
Super 8: Top 2 teams from each group advance
Knockouts: Semifinals and final among the top 4 teams
Dame Therese Walsh will oversee venues and preparations, ensuring smooth organization of the tournament across both host countries.
ICC selects World Cup venues through a competitive bidding process and an unofficial rotation system designed to spread the sport globally. Member nations submit detailed proposals to the ICC Executive Committee, which evaluates them based on infrastructure (stadiums, transport), financial stability, government support, and commercial potential.
While historically dominated by the "Big Three" (India, England, Australia), the current 2024-2031 cycle prioritizes emerging markets. For example, USA co-hosted in 2024, and Namibia will co-host in 2027.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup be held?
How many teams will participate in the 2028 T20 World Cup?
The 2028 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams, continuing the format introduced in 2024. This includes 12 automatically qualified teams and 8 teams from regional qualifiers.
Which stadiums will host matches in Australia and New Zealand?
In Australia, matches will be held at the MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval, and Optus Stadium. New Zealand venues include Eden Park, Sky Stadium, and Hagley Oval.
What is the tournament format for the 2028 T20 World Cup?
The tournament will have a Group Stage with 20 teams in 4 groups, followed by a Super 8 stage for the top 2 from each group. The top 4 teams will then compete in the semifinals and final.