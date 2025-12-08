ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The next major event in the global cricketing calendar, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, is only a few months away, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

However, the International Cricket Council apparently has a big headache with JioStar (the company behind India's streaming giant, JioHotstar) is reportedly looking for an early exit from the media rights deal.

According to a report by The Economic Times, JioStar has informed ICC that it will be unable to continue delivering the final two years of its four-year India media rights agreement, citing heavy financial losses as the primary reason.

Alternatives Approached But No Response So Far

The report further states that The ICC has initiated a new bidding cycle for India’s media rights for 2026-29, looking for close to $2.4 billion.

Sony Pictures Networks India, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are said to have been approached, but none of them have expressed firm interest due to 'pricing concerns'.

If true, then this puts the ICC in a spot of bother, since the next T20 World Cup is just three months away from now.

Having said that, nothing has been stated officially on the matter from either the apex cricket board or JioStar. The platform will soon be live streaming five India vs South Africa bilateral series matches.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Full Schedule

Here are the match dates, time and venues of all of India's T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage matches.

1) India vs USA: Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST (February 7, 2026)

2) India vs Namibia: Delhi - 7:00 PM IST (February 12, 2026)

3) India vs Pakistan: Colombo - 7:00 PM IST (February 15, 2026)

4) India vs Netherlands: Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST (February 18, 2026)

Top two teams from each group will advance to the next round, so dates and venues for that stage remain to be seen as per the final qualification scenario.

Also Check: India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled: First Look at the New Design