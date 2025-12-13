Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning as wind speeds dropped under the influence of a western disturbance, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a statement, CAQM said the decision was taken to prevent further deterioration, adding that all measures under Stage III, applicable when AQI ranges between 401 and 450, have been implemented with immediate effect, in addition to the actions already in force under Stages I and II.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 401 (severe) at 11 am on Saturday, worsening from a 24-hour average of 349 (very poor) recorded at 4 pm on Friday.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the extant GRAP — ‘Severe’ air quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 401–450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I and II of the extant GRAP already in force in the NCR,” CAQM said.

Several areas in the capital reported severe air quality early in the day. Wazirpur was the worst affected with an AQI of 443, followed by Jahangirpuri (439–442) and Vivek Vihar (437). Other hotspots included Anand Vihar (435), Ghazipur (435), Rohini (436), Chandni Chowk (419), Burari Crossing (415), and RK Puram (404).

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport issued an advisory, saying flight operations were currently normal despite low visibility conditions.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory said.

Delhi remained shrouded in thick smog on Friday as well, with the AQI touching 386, and visibility dropping sharply in areas such as Ghazipur and Anand Vihar.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) indicate that air quality is likely to remain severe on Sunday, with a possible improvement to the very poor category by Monday.