Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: BJP Registers Big Win In Tharoor’s Thiruvananthapuram Turf

In a landmark political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered unprecedented victories in Kerala’s 2025 local body elections, clinching control of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and capturing the Tripunithura Municipality from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). Located within the parliamentary constituency represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the corporation has long been dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF.



The results mark a decisive moment for the BJP in a state where it has traditionally struggled to convert electoral presence into administrative power.

The twin wins are being seen as more than isolated civic successes. They indicate a broader churn in Kerala’s political landscape and suggest that the NDA is steadily expanding beyond the margins, particularly in urban and semi-urban centres, ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections.

Thiruvananthapuram City Breakthrough For NDA

The victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation carries strong symbolic and strategic significance. By securing a clear majority, the BJP has broken a decades-old pattern of political dominance in the state capital.

Political observers point out that the NDA’s success in Thiruvananthapuram reflects a growing acceptance of the BJP among urban voters, cutting across traditional ideological lines. Issues such as governance, civic infrastructure, and local leadership appear to have played a decisive role in shaping voter preferences.