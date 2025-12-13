Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: BJP Registers Big Win In Tharoor’s Thiruvananthapuram Turf

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: BJP Registers Big Win In Tharoor’s Thiruvananthapuram Turf

BJP-led NDA makes history in Kerala local polls, winning Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Tripunithura, signalling a major political shift especially in MP Shashi Tharoor's bastion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a landmark political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered unprecedented victories in Kerala’s 2025 local body elections, clinching control of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and capturing the Tripunithura Municipality from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). Located within the parliamentary constituency represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the corporation has long been dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF.

The results mark a decisive moment for the BJP in a state where it has traditionally struggled to convert electoral presence into administrative power.

The twin wins are being seen as more than isolated civic successes. They indicate a broader churn in Kerala’s political landscape and suggest that the NDA is steadily expanding beyond the margins, particularly in urban and semi-urban centres, ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections.

Thiruvananthapuram City Breakthrough For NDA

The victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation carries strong symbolic and strategic significance. By securing a clear majority, the BJP has broken a decades-old pattern of political dominance in the state capital.

Political observers point out that the NDA’s success in Thiruvananthapuram reflects a growing acceptance of the BJP among urban voters, cutting across traditional ideological lines. Issues such as governance, civic infrastructure, and local leadership appear to have played a decisive role in shaping voter preferences.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Shashi Tharoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget