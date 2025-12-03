India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled: First Look at the New Design

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India will co-host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as defending champions, and will be sporting a brand new jersey at the event.

The fresh kit, designed by Adidas, was unveiled during the mid-innings break of the on-going India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, which is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.

Here's a look at the new India T20 jersey:

NEW T20I JERSEY HANDED TO BRAND AMBASSADOR ROHIT SHARMA 😍 pic.twitter.com/DKNSIihqCd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2025

The T20 World Cup kicks off in February next year. India's first match will be against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, who has been named Brand Ambassador for the event, was present for the jersey reveal, along with Tilak Varma.

Rohit was also a part of the match squad, but got out early after scoring just 14 runs off 8 deliveries. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, went on to score his record-breaking 53rd ton in the format.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

Here are all the details of India's group stage matches at next year's T20 World Cup:

1) India vs USA: Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST (February 7, 2026)

2) India vs Namibia: Delhi - 7:00 PM IST (February 12, 2026)

3) India vs Pakistan: Colombo - 7:00 PM IST (February 15, 2026)

4) India vs Netherlands: Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST (February 18, 2026)

Top two teams from each group will enter the Super 8s round, and the performance in that stage of the tournament will determine qualification to the knockouts.

The final is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. That said, if Pakistan qualifies for the Final, it will be hosted in Colombo instead.

India will play South Africa, and then New Zealand in 5-match T20 series in preparation for the event.

