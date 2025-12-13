Work From Home Returns In Delhi As GRAP-IV Imposed Amid 'Severe Plus' Air Quality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Work from home has been mandated for half the workforce in Delhi after authorities imposed the strictest anti-pollution curbs under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) due to a sharp deterioration in air quality. Invoking powers under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, directions have been issued to all government offices under the GNCTD and to private offices in the city to operate at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff required to work from home. Severity Forces Immediate Effect The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced GRAP-IV with immediate effect across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday after air quality slipped into the ‘severe+’ category. The move came just hours after GRAP-III had been activated, reflecting the rapid worsening of pollution levels.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, firmly placing it in the severe category. This marked a sharp decline from Friday, when the 24-hour average AQI stood at 349, classified as very poor.

Expects To Remain Severe On Sunday

Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) suggest little immediate relief. Air quality is expected to remain in the severe range on Sunday, with only a marginal improvement to very poor levels likely by Monday. Authorities said the work-from-home directive aims to reduce vehicular movement and curb further emissions as emergency measures remain in force across the capital.

GRAP Changes With Air Quality

The revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) changes the air quality thresholds at which pollution control measures are enforced, allowing stricter steps to be implemented earlier than before. Under the updated framework, measures that were earlier part of Stage 4 will now come into effect at Stage 3.