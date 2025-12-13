Signed Jersey, Warm Cheers: Rahul Gandhi Meets Messi In Hyderabad After Kolkata Fiasco: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Argentine football icon Lionel Messi in Hyderabad on Saturday as the footballer arrived for the second leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025. Messi gifted a signed jersey to the Congress MP during a brief interaction at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the two were seen exchanging pleasantries. Addressing fans in the city, Messi thanked the crowd for the warmth he received during his visit.

“I want to thank everyone for the love I’ve received today and always. I’ve seen so much support even before coming here, especially during the last World Cup.

Messi Calls India Visit An 'Honour'

It’s an honour for us to be in India and to share these moments with you,” Messi said.Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present at the event and spent time on the ground with Messi before Gandhi’s arrival, with the two casually kicking a football as fans cheered.

The Hyderabad leg stood in contrast to the opening event of Messi’s tour in Kolkata, which was overshadowed by disorder and controversy. At the Salt Lake Stadium, thousands of fans were left disappointed after the football star’s brief appearance amid tight security and a heavy VIP presence.

Overprices Tickets, Failed To Get Glimpse of Messi

Around 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid between ₹4,000 and ₹12,000 for tickets, sometimes higher through unofficial channels. Later what added to the disappointment and finally chaos, as they were unable to get a proper glimpse of Messi. Visuals from the venue showed politicians, VVIPs and security personnel crowding the area around the footballer, while fans remained confined to the stands.

Situation Escalated With Food, Bottles Thrown

The situation escalated as frustration grew, with some spectators throwing bottles, food packets and other objects onto the field. Chairs were torn out and hurled, damaging seats and the synthetic track, prompting intervention by security personnel. Messi’s three-day, multi-city visit to India continues, with organisers under pressure to ensure smoother arrangements following the scenes witnessed during the Kolkata event.