Four Indian Cricketers Suspended Amid Fresh Match-Fixing Controversy

Cricket has once again been rocked by match-fixing allegations, with the latest controversy emerging from Indian domestic cricket.

On Friday, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Sanatan Das confirmed that four players have been suspended with immediate effect. The players named in the case are Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi, and Abhishek Thakuri.

According to Das, the four individuals were allegedly involved in corrupt practices linked to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. He stated that the accused, all of whom have represented Assam at different levels, are suspected of attempting to influence and instigate players who were part of Assam’s squad during the tournament.

In an official statement, Sanatan Das said:

"These four cricketers are accused of influencing players who represented Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. Following the allegations, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit conducted an investigation, and the ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings."

The ACA has confirmed that an FIR has been lodged with the Guwahati Crime Branch against the four players.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Times of India, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has issued a strong warning, reiterating that the board will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption in cricket.

Assam competed in Elite Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a squad that also included Indian star Riyan Parag. The team finished seventh out of eight, registering just three wins from seven matches. Notably, none of the four players accused in the match-fixing case were part of Assam’s playing squad during the tournament.

Penalties for Match-Fixing in Indian Cricket

Under the ICC and BCCI Anti-Corruption Codes, match-fixing carries severe consequences. Players found guilty can be banned from all cricket-related activities for a fixed duration, with punishments ranging up to a lifetime ban, depending on the seriousness of the offence.

The length of the suspension varies based on factors such as direct involvement in fixing, spot-fixing, or failing to report a corrupt approach. These penalties are imposed through disciplinary action by cricket’s governing bodies.

At present, India does not have a dedicated central law that explicitly defines match-fixing as a standalone criminal offence. Although the BCCI has argued before the Supreme Court that match-fixing falls under the offence of “cheating” as defined by the Indian Penal Code (IPC/BNS), this interpretation continues to be debated within the legal framework.