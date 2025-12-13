Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Imposes GRAP-IV As Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus': What's Allowed And What's Banned

Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV As Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus': What's Allowed And What's Banned

Revised GRAP advances severity thresholds, triggering stricter measures at lower AQI levels. Stage 4 curbs, including 50% office staff and work-from-home, now activate at AQI 301-400.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed anti-pollution curbs under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) with immediate effect across the National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality was recorded in the 'severe+' category on Saturday. The move came just hours after the CAQM invoked GRAP-III in the national capital. 

Delhi Air Turns Hazardous Again

Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the severe category on Saturday evening, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 448 at 7 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The spike marked a sharp deterioration from the previous day, when the 24-hour average AQI stood at 349, categorised as very poor, at 4 pm.

Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) offer little immediate relief. Air quality is expected to remain in the severe category on Sunday, with a marginal improvement to very poor levels likely only by Monday.

Pollution outlook remains grim

The worsening air has once again raised concerns over public health, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments. With winter conditions setting in, unfavourable meteorological factors continue to trap pollutants over the capital, prolonging hazardous breathing conditions.

Authorities, meanwhile, are preparing to enforce stricter curbs sooner under a revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aimed at responding faster as pollution levels rise.

What has changed under the revised GRAP?

The key change lies in advancing the severity thresholds, meaning tougher measures will now be triggered at lower AQI levels than before.

Under the proposed system, Stage 4 measures, the strictest set of curbs , have been moved up to Stage 3. This implies that when the AQI enters the 301–400 range, public, municipal and private offices will operate at 50% staff strength, while central government offices will switch to work-from-home arrangements. Earlier, these measures were enforced only after the AQI crossed 450.

Similarly, Stage 3 measures have now been brought forward to Stage 2. As a result, staggered timings for government offices will come into effect once the AQI enters the 201–300 band, instead of being implemented later.

In another significant shift, Stage 2 measures have been moved to Stage 1. This means steps such as ensuring uninterrupted power supply, aimed at curbing the use of diesel generators, will now be enforced earlier, when the AQI is in the 101–200 range.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI GRAP 4
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘What Is Happening?’: Messi Was Disappointed With Mismanagement At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium | Report
‘What Is Happening?’: Messi Was Disappointed With Mismanagement | Report
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV, Hours After Invoking Stage III As Air Quality Turns 'Severe+': Do's And Don't's
Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV, Hours After Invoking Stage III As Air Quality Turns 'Severe+': Do's And Don't's
News
'Pathetic Spectacle...': BJP Attacks CM Mamata Over Messi Event Chaos; Calls For FIR Against Sports Minister
'Pathetic Spectacle...': BJP Attacks CM Mamata Over Messi Event Chaos; Calls For FIR Against Sports Minister
Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget