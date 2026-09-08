Historic Day For Team India: Two Countries, Two Matches On October 3

October 3 could become a remarkable date in Indian cricket history, with Team India potentially taking the field against two different nations on the same day. If the schedule plays out as expected, it would be only the second occasion when an Indian team plays matches in two different countries on the same date.

India are scheduled to face West Indies in the third ODI of their series on October 3. On the same day, the men's cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games is also scheduled to take place.

If India qualify for the Asian Games final, the team could therefore be involved in two matches on October 3 - the gold medal clash at the Korogi Sports Park in Nishin, Japan, and the third ODI against the West Indies at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The bronze and gold medal matches in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games are scheduled for October 3 in Japan. India will enter the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

India set for six matches in September

Team India have a packed limited-overs schedule in September, with six matches lined up during the month. The side will not play a Test during this period.

India's September campaign will begin with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi from September 13. The team will then play the opening two ODIs of the three-match series against the West Indies before featuring in Asian Games quarter-final.

Shreyas Iyer to lead India at Asian Games

India's Asian Games squad has already been announced, while the ODI squad for the West Indies series is yet to be revealed. Players selected for the Asian Games are expected to be unavailable for the ODI series.

Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of India's Asian Games team. The squad also features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

As these players are part of the Asian Games contingent, they will not feature in India's ODI series against the West Indies.

India have experienced something similar before

Indian cricket has witnessed a comparable scheduling coincidence in the past. On September 12, 1998, India were participating in the Commonwealth Games while also playing Pakistan in the Sahara Cup on the same day.

India managed to win both matches, creating a unique chapter in the team's cricketing history. Now, 28 years later, October 3 could provide another such unusual occasion for Indian cricket.