There has been considerable debate over India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI during both Test matches on the New Zealand tour. The Indian fast bowler was part of the squad but did not get an opportunity to feature in either game. His omission has surprised several former cricketers and experts, many of whom have questioned the team management's decision. Now, former India captain and 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has also shared his views on the matter.

Kapil Dev expressed disappointment over Siraj's continued absence from the playing XI. He joined the growing list of former cricketers who believe that the experienced pacer deserved a place in the Indian team.

Kapil Dev Expresses Disappointment Over Siraj's Exclusion

Speaking to reporters, Kapil Dev admitted that he was unhappy with the decision to keep Siraj out of the playing XI.

"I also feel bad that he isn't in the team. He is a very spirited lad. If he isn't even in the side, what can we really say about it?" Kapil Dev said.

Siraj's exclusion has become a talking point, particularly because of his contributions to India's Test bowling attack over the past few years.

First Test Between India And New Zealand Ends In Draw

The opening Test of the series ended in a draw, despite India posting a massive total of more than 700 runs in their only innings. The Indian bowling attack struggled to dismiss New Zealand's batters, allowing the hosts to hold on and secure a draw.

India's inability to take all 10 wickets at crucial stages also brought the team's bowling options under scrutiny.

Mohammed Siraj's Test Career So Far

Mohammed Siraj has established himself as one of India's important fast bowlers in Test cricket. He has represented the country in 48 Tests, picking up 144 wickets across 90 innings at an average of 29.63. His best match figures stand at 9/190, while he has registered five five-wicket hauls.

Despite his consistent contributions in the longest format, Siraj has now found himself out of India's playing XI. His last Test appearance came against Sri Lanka in August this year. It remains to be seen when the fast bowler gets another opportunity to represent India in the red-ball format.