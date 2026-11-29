Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Southern California coast.

Delta flight aborted landing; airport windows shattered.

Chevron refinery activated safety flares; no major damage.

Officials assessed damage; seismologist called it significant tremor.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on Saturday, shaking buildings across the Los Angeles area, damaging windows at the city's airport and prompting a Delta Airlines flight to abort its landing. The tremor was followed by several aftershocks, while officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, AFP reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was centred off the coast of Manhattan Beach, near Los Angeles. The tremors rattled windows, triggered car alarms and prompted emergency assessments across the region.

California's Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was coordinating with local authorities to assess the impact of the earthquake.

"We are actively working with local officials to assess any impacts," the agency said in a Facebook post, while warning residents to remain prepared for aftershocks.

❗️ MOMENT STRONG EARTHQUAKE ROCKS Los Angeles airport GLASS BREAKS as PASSENGERS SCRAMBLE FOR COVER https://t.co/nAF7rsz1Ss — RT (@RT_com) November 28, 2026

Delta Flight Aborts Landing As Earthquake Hits Los Angeles

The earthquake disrupted operations at Los Angeles airport, where a Delta Airlines aircraft approaching the runway was instructed to abort its landing.

Footage from the area showed the aircraft pulling away as it approached the airport. The crew was reportedly instructed to abandon the landing amid concerns that the earthquake could have caused cracks or other damage to the runway.

#BREAKING 🚨 Watch the moment a Delta Airlines flight is forced to abort landing as a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits just a few miles away from LAX. https://t.co/VkJmVYdbMy — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) November 28, 2026

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass defended the decision, saying runway safety had to be established before aircraft could land.

"That was absolutely the right thing to do, because how would they know until the runways have been checked?" she told Fox News.

The airport also reported damage inside its terminals. Windows in one terminal were shattered, while an aftershock dislodged a white ceiling panel. The tremors caused panic among some passengers and travellers.

WATCH: Shattered windows seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a strong earthquake struck the region. https://t.co/Hbug8ba2aC — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 28, 2026

"People were scared," Kenna Cramer, a 27-year-old attorney from Maryland who was boarding a flight home to Washington, told local media.

"There was a minor scream coming from a woman, then everyone calmed down," she added.

Chevron Refinery Activates Safety Measures, No Major Damage Reported

The earthquake also prompted safety procedures at a Chevron refinery in southern California. The facility activated safety flaring to manage potential risks within its systems, resulting in intermittent flames and smoke, AFP reported.

The company said the flaring was controlled and did "not pose a safety risk to the community."

🚨🇺🇸 #BREAKING: Large fire and smoke seen at Chevron Refinery in Los Angeles after a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the area. #Earthquake https://t.co/orx87ade78 — Newslive 24x7 🅧︎ (@kanpurtak) November 28, 2026

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) moved into "earthquake mode", deploying personnel from more than 100 fire stations to inspect critical infrastructure across its jurisdiction by land, air and sea.

After completing the assessments, the department said no significant infrastructure damage or injuries had been identified within Los Angeles city limits.

The Los Angeles region has experienced devastating earthquakes in the past. The 1994 Northridge earthquake killed dozens of people, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure.

The 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which also triggered a tsunami, is estimated to have killed more than 3,000 people, many of them in fires that broke out following the powerful tremor.