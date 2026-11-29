The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an official update on Akash Deep's injury during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. According to the board, the Indian fast bowler was struck on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the match. Following the incident, Prasidh Krishna has been named as his concussion substitute.

BCCI further stated that its medical team is closely monitoring Akash Deep's condition.

More to follow...