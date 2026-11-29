Team India's batting performance in the second Test against New Zealand left much to be desired. After winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 356 runs. In reply, the Indian batting lineup struggled against the Kiwi bowlers, slipping to 117/7 and finding itself in danger of following on.

At this crucial juncture, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel stepped up with a determined half-century, helping India avoid the follow-on and keeping the team's hopes alive. His impressive knock also saw him achieve a significant milestone in Indian cricket history.

Dhruv Jurel Rescues Team India Under Pressure

India's batting struggles continued on Day 2, with the team losing six wickets for just 116 runs. When play resumed on the third day, Anshul Kamboj and Dhruv Jurel walked out to continue the innings. However, Kamboj was dismissed in the second over of the day, leaving India in further trouble. The team still needed 40 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Jurel then found an able partner in Akash Deep. The duo put together a valuable 46-run partnership for the eighth wicket, with Akash contributing 29 runs off 52 deliveries. Their stand proved crucial in helping India cross the follow-on target.

Following Akash Deep's dismissal, Jurel continued the fight alongside Gurnoor Brar. The 25-year-old brought up his half-century off 100 balls and celebrated the achievement with an army-style salute. He remained focused at the crease, attempting to reduce India's first-innings deficit against New Zealand.

Dhruv Jurel Creates History With His Half-Century

Dhruv Jurel, who generally bats at No. 7 for India in Test cricket, has enjoyed an impressive run in the ongoing two-match series. His latest half-century was his second in the series, marking a rare achievement for an Indian batter playing in New Zealand.

Scoring multiple half-centuries in New Zealand while batting at No. 7 or lower is a challenging feat. Jurel has now become only the third Indian batter to register more than one such half-century on Kiwi soil.

Before him, Kiran More achieved this distinction twice in 1990. Former India captain MS Dhoni also recorded multiple half-centuries in New Zealand, with his performances coming in 2009 and 2014. More than a decade after Dhoni's achievement, Jurel has joined this exclusive list with his impressive performances in the ongoing series.