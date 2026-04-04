Hardik Pandya Skips MI's Practice Session: 2027 World Cup Duties Revealed

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, skipped the two afternoon practice sessions ahead of MI's match against Delhi Capitals, today. At time of the toss, Suryakumar Yadav, leading MI against Delhi in Hardik's absence, revealed that Hardik is not part of the playing XI as he 'isn't well'.

However, it appears like there's a bigger reason behind this break: the Indian cricket team management has tasked Pandya with preparing to bowl his full quota of 10 overs in the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

Since 2023, Team India has dominated ICC events. In the last ODI World Cup held in India in 2023, India reached the final but lost to Australia, a result that still resonates with fans. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, preparations are already underway, and Pandya has been earmarked for a big role.

Increased Workload for World Cup

Hardik Pandya has stepped up his training regimen, specifically focusing on being ready to deliver his full 10 overs in ODIs whenever required. According to Times of India, team India management wants him to be fully capable of bowling 10 overs on the fast and bouncy pitches of South Africa (venue of ODI World Cup 2027), even if he might usually bowl only seven in most matches.

A BCCI source explained: "Pandya brings crucial balance to the team, especially on South African wickets. He must instill confidence in the management and selectors that he can deliver the full 10 overs when the situation demands. He has also worked extensively on his bowling action to maintain pace and effectiveness across his variations."

With his workload carefully managed, Pandya is poised to play a key role for India in the next ODI World Cup while leading Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

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