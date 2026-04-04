Hardik Pandya is not playing due to him not being well and not being fit for the game. The specific details of his condition were not disclosed.
Hardik Pandya Out Of DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match; Suryakumar Yadav Provides Health Update
Hardik Pandya was unexpectedly left out of the DC vs MI IPL 2026 match due to concerns over his physical fitness.
In a major blow to Mumbai Indians (MI) during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, regular skipper Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the playing XI. The news was confirmed at the toss on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as Suryakumar Yadav walked out to lead the five-time champions in Pandya's absence.
Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing?
The reason for Hardik's sudden exclusion is related to his physical health. Speaking during the toss, interim captain Suryakumar Yadav provided a direct update on the all-rounder’s condition, indicating that Hardik was not in a fit state to take the field.
"He’s not well, doesn’t look good, so he was not fit for today’s game," Suryakumar told the broadcasters. "I'm just getting into his shoes today and looking forward to the challenge."
While the specific nature of the illness or injury was not detailed, the phrasing "doesn't look good" suggests a sudden onset of symptoms or a recurring fitness issue that made his participation impossible. Hardik’s absence is a big tactical shift for MI, as he typically provides balance as a power-hitter in the middle order and a reliable third seamer.
Deepak Chahar Earns Spot
To fill the void left by the captain, Mumbai Indians turned to veteran swing bowler Deepak Chahar. Chahar, who had been on the sidelines for the opening game, was drafted into the XI to bolster the pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.
With Chahar in the side, MI looks to capitalize on any early movement available at Arun Jaitley Stadium, though they will miss Hardik’s finishing ability with the bat.
Impact on Mumbai Indians
This match marks the first time Suryakumar Yadav has led the franchise in IPL 2026 season. Coming off a record-breaking win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their season opener, MI was looking to build momentum. However, losing their captain and premier all-rounder tests the squad's depth.
MI Playing XI vs DC (April 4, 2026): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in the MI vs DC match?
Who is captaining Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya's absence?
Suryakumar Yadav is captaining the Mumbai Indians for this match in Hardik Pandya's absence. This is the first time he is leading the franchise in IPL 2026.
Who has been included in the Mumbai Indians playing XI to replace Hardik Pandya?
Deepak Chahar has been drafted into the playing XI to fill the void left by Hardik Pandya. He joins the pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.
What is the impact of Hardik Pandya's absence on Mumbai Indians?
Hardik Pandya's absence is a significant tactical shift as he provides balance with his all-round abilities. His unavailability tests the squad's depth, especially after a strong start to the season.