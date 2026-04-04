In a major blow to Mumbai Indians (MI) during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, regular skipper Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the playing XI. The news was confirmed at the toss on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as Suryakumar Yadav walked out to lead the five-time champions in Pandya's absence.

Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing?

The reason for Hardik's sudden exclusion is related to his physical health. Speaking during the toss, interim captain Suryakumar Yadav provided a direct update on the all-rounder’s condition, indicating that Hardik was not in a fit state to take the field.

"He’s not well, doesn’t look good, so he was not fit for today’s game," Suryakumar told the broadcasters. "I'm just getting into his shoes today and looking forward to the challenge."

While the specific nature of the illness or injury was not detailed, the phrasing "doesn't look good" suggests a sudden onset of symptoms or a recurring fitness issue that made his participation impossible. Hardik’s absence is a big tactical shift for MI, as he typically provides balance as a power-hitter in the middle order and a reliable third seamer.

Deepak Chahar Earns Spot

To fill the void left by the captain, Mumbai Indians turned to veteran swing bowler Deepak Chahar. Chahar, who had been on the sidelines for the opening game, was drafted into the XI to bolster the pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.

With Chahar in the side, MI looks to capitalize on any early movement available at Arun Jaitley Stadium, though they will miss Hardik’s finishing ability with the bat.

Impact on Mumbai Indians

This match marks the first time Suryakumar Yadav has led the franchise in IPL 2026 season. Coming off a record-breaking win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their season opener, MI was looking to build momentum. However, losing their captain and premier all-rounder tests the squad's depth.

MI Playing XI vs DC (April 4, 2026): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.