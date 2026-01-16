Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Linked To Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Exit - Details Inside

Gautam Gambhir Linked To Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Exit - Details Inside

Rohit Sharma, through his consistent performances, fitness, and drive, has proven he still possesses the desire to compete on the world stage one last time.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Sudden removal of Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain sparked debate regarding influence of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Despite leading India to 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title, the 38-year-old veteran was stripped of his leadership role by Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee in favor of youth. BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as new skipper, with an eye firmly on 2027 World Cup.

Initially, many suggested that Rohit, aged 38, would not be considered for the next tournament, making a change in leadership necessary. However, through his consistent performances, fitness, and drive, Rohit has proven he still possesses the desire to compete on the world stage one last time.

Speaking to Sports Today, Tiwary alleged that while Agarkar is a decisive leader, he likely acted on input from Gambhir.

"I don't know what the primary cause is," Tiwary told Sports Today.

"But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to 'fire the gun from his shoulder.' A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach's (Gautam Gambhir) input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible."

He further questioned "cricketing logic" behind the move, noting Rohit's pedigree as a proven leader with two ICC trophies.

"I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don't question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone."

Rohit remains one of the most consistent and selfless openers in the world.

Having won both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in quick succession, removing him felt "unnecessary and disrespectful" to many. Tiwary argued that doubting Rohit's ability to play the 2027 World Cup was a mistake, given his current fitness and form.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
